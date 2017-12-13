Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2017) - EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE American: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to congratulate Boreal Metals Corp. ("Boreal" or "BMX") on obtaining an initial public listing and the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 2 issuer. EMX holds 9,205,882 common shares of BMX representing ~18.1% on an issued and outstanding basis, in addition to NSR royalty interests over Boreal's four exploration projects in Scandinavia (the "Projects"). Boreal's TSX Venture listing came after successfully raising over CAD $5,000,000 of capital via equity and private placement financings (see BMX news releases dated November 21, 2017).

Boreal is advancing the Projects acquired from EMX for an initial 19.9% equity ownership in BMX, uncapped 3% NSR royalty interests on each of the Projects1, annual advance royalty ("AAR") payments, and other considerations (see EMX news release dated November 22, 2016 for the agreement details). The Projects acquired from EMX include the Gumsberg and Adak Projects in Sweden, and the Tynset and Burfjord Projects in Norway. The Gumsberg, Adak, and Tynset Projects host Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide ("VMS") styles of polymetallic mineralization, whereas Burfjord is characterized by Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold ("IOCG") mineralization. Boreal has been advancing the Projects with geologic mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys, and recently announced the commencement of a 2,500 meter drill program at Gumsberg (see BMX news release dated December 1, 2017).

EMX commends Boreal on its TSX Venture listing and the successful raising of capital to advance the Projects. The Company looks forward to Boreal's further growth of shareholder value through the advancement of EMX's royalty properties.

The Boreal agreement is an excellent example of EMX's execution of the royalty generation aspect of the Company's business model. EMX leveraged in-country geologic and business development expertise to acquire prospective properties on open ground, build value through low cost work programs and targeting, and partner the Projects for retained royalty interests, AAR payments, and an equity interest in BMX. This business strategy has provided EMX with substantial share equity in Boreal, exposure to exploration upside at no additional cost, and the potential for future royalty payments upon the commencement of production.

After the sale of assets to Boreal, EMX has continued to build a new portfolio of precious metals, base metals, and cobalt properties in Scandinavia. These properties are available for partnership. Please see www.emxroyalty.com for more information.

Dr. Eric P. Jensen, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved the disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.

1 Boreal retains a right to purchase 1% of the NSR royalty on individual Projects by paying EMX CAD $2,500,000 in cash and shares of BMX by February 14, 2022.

About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX receiving pre-production payments and retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its royalty generation initiatives with royalty acquisitions and strategic investments.

