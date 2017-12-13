Customers experience technical disturbances on Nasdaq Copenhagen-, Helsinki- and Iceland Equity



Index values for these markets (OMXC20, OMXC25, OMXH25 and OMXI8) are incorrect calculated. Index values will not be disseminated until further notice.



Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.



For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com