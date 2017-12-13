Lombard Capital PLC - Half-year Report

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear shareholder

Your current board of directors was formed with my appointment on 15th January 2016. At the same time, I was appointed Chairman.

My report for the 6 months unaudited figures to 30 September 2017 shows a comprehensive loss of GBP180,518. This loss is attributable to the overhead costs incurred during the period.

During the period your directors have continued to issue unsecured convertible loan notes and warrants to raise funds to cover overheads and for selected investment purposes.

Your directors have continued to progress towards our target of issuing an investment bond that is secured by reinsurance. The project is currently making significant progress towards issuance and listing on a recognised bond market. I hope to make an announcement in the immediate future.

I look forward to the future with enthusiasm and thank all my colleagues and our professionals for their support and advice.

I also thank you all as shareholders for your continuing support.

David Grierson.

Chairman

Lombard Capital Plc.

12 December 2017

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

Six months ended 30 September 2017

6 Months Year 6 Months 30/09/2017 31/03/2017 30/09/2016 £ £ £ Continuing operations Investment income - - - Operating expenses (180,518) (190,440) (76,174) Impairment of investments - - - Operating loss and loss before taxation (180,518) (190,440) (76,174) Taxation - - - Loss for the period, attributable to the owners (180,518) (190,440) (76,174) Impairment of investments - reclassification to income statement - - - Market value adjustment to investments - - - Total comprehensive loss for the period (180,518) (190,440) (76,174) Loss per share, basic and fully diluted (in pence) (5.4) (7.1) (3.3)

Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2017

30/09/2017 31/03/2017 30/09/2016 Unaudited Audited Unaudited £ £ £ Non-current assets Available for sale investments 112,500 112,500 135,810 Current assets Trade and other receivables 7,800 7,800 7,500 Cash and cash equivalents 59,758 622 7,137 67,558 8,422 14,637 Total assets 180,058 120,922 150,447 Equity Ordinary shares 3,401 3,326 2,726 Deferred shares 189,897 189,897 189,897 Share premium 873,528 866,103 812,793 Share option reserve 13,160 13,160 26,320 Investment revaluation reserve 100,184 100,184 100,184 Retained earnings (1,359,329) (1,178,811) (1,064,545) (179,159) (6,141) 67,375 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 359,217 127,063 83,072 Total equity and liabilities 180,058 120,922 150,447

Notes to the financial statements

Six months ended 30 September 2017

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2017 are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2017 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the year then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of Companies Act 2006.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2017 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 March 2017.

2. Earnings per share

The basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

The weighted average number of shares in issue at 30 September 2017 was 3,363,014 (31 March 2017 2,682,971).