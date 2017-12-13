sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 13.12.2017

13.12.2017 | 12:53
Lombard Capital PLC - Half-year Report

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
("Lombard" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear shareholder

Your current board of directors was formed with my appointment on 15th January 2016. At the same time, I was appointed Chairman.

My report for the 6 months unaudited figures to 30 September 2017 shows a comprehensive loss of GBP180,518. This loss is attributable to the overhead costs incurred during the period.

During the period your directors have continued to issue unsecured convertible loan notes and warrants to raise funds to cover overheads and for selected investment purposes.

Your directors have continued to progress towards our target of issuing an investment bond that is secured by reinsurance. The project is currently making significant progress towards issuance and listing on a recognised bond market. I hope to make an announcement in the immediate future.

I look forward to the future with enthusiasm and thank all my colleagues and our professionals for their support and advice.

I also thank you all as shareholders for your continuing support.

David Grierson.
Chairman
Lombard Capital Plc.
12 December 2017

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels: 020 7251 3762

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
Six months ended 30 September 2017

6 MonthsYear6 Months
30/09/201731/03/201730/09/2016
£££
Continuing operations
Investment income---
Operating expenses(180,518)(190,440)(76,174)
Impairment of investments---
Operating loss and loss before taxation(180,518)(190,440)(76,174)
Taxation---
Loss for the period, attributable to the owners(180,518)(190,440)(76,174)
Impairment of investments - reclassification to income statement---
Market value adjustment to investments---
Total comprehensive loss for the period(180,518)(190,440)(76,174)
Loss per share, basic and fully diluted (in pence)(5.4)(7.1)(3.3)

Condensed Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 September 2017

30/09/201731/03/201730/09/2016
UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
£££
Non-current assets
Available for sale investments112,500112,500135,810
Current assets
Trade and other receivables7,8007,8007,500
Cash and cash equivalents59,7586227,137
67,5588,42214,637
Total assets180,058120,922150,447
Equity
Ordinary shares3,4013,3262,726
Deferred shares189,897189,897189,897
Share premium873,528866,103812,793
Share option reserve13,16013,16026,320
Investment revaluation reserve100,184100,184100,184
Retained earnings(1,359,329)(1,178,811)(1,064,545)
(179,159)(6,141)67,375
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables359,217127,06383,072
Total equity and liabilities180,058120,922150,447

Notes to the financial statements
Six months ended 30 September 2017

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2017 are unaudited and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the year ended 31 March 2017 is extracted from the audited statutory accounts for the year then ended which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The audit report on those accounts was unqualified and did not contain a statement under Section 498(2) or (3) of Companies Act 2006.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2017 has been prepared on the basis of the accounting policies set out in the full annual financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 March 2017.

2. Earnings per share

The basic and diluted earnings per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to the owners of the company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period.

The weighted average number of shares in issue at 30 September 2017 was 3,363,014 (31 March 2017 2,682,971).

3. Investments30/09/201731/03/201730/09/2016
UnauditedAuditedUnaudited
£££
Investments at cost less impairment112,500112,50035,626
Impairments: Reclassified from reserves000
Recognised in the year000
Market value adjustment00100,184
Market value at period end112,500112,500135,810

© 2017 PR Newswire