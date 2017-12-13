The "Europe Household Induction Cooktops Market (2017 2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Europe Household Induction Cooktops Market would witness market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023). A household induction cooktop uses a magnetic field, which is used to heat the specially designed cookware placed on the cooktop. Induction Cooktops are sufficient and easiest means for cooking. It helps in reducing waste in the kitchen and at the same time, easy to operate. The cooktops are preferred by consumers owing to the use of energy efficient method of preparing food.

The introduction of wide range of enhanced models has significantly contributed to the market size of the household induction cooktops. However, necessity for specially designed cookware is hindering the growth of household induction cooktops market. Market participants have been frequently coming up with innovative products. Whirlpool Corporation has also introduced its 6th Sense European-made induction cooktop. The Induction Cooktop offers two sensors, which senses the weight of the food and temperature inside the cookware. Likewise, companies are also introducing products that are primarily designed for safety purposes.

Based on Types, the market report segments the market into Free-Standing & Portable Induction Cooktops and Built-In. Based on Sales Channels, the Europe Household Induction Cooktops Market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Countries, the market report segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

