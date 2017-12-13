DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Analysis of the US Government Cybersecurity Market - FY 2018" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The government cybersecurity market is at a pivotal point where it must look towards more innovative technologies and capabilities in order to protect its vast data reserves, including citizen information, government plans and strategies, and intelligence and assessments vital to national security. Robust cybersecurity capabilities are no longer a want to have, but rather a critical need due to the rapidly evolving threat landscapes and an exponential increase in data collected.
In addition to advanced cybersecurity protection programs, government cyber experts must also look to increase their network fortification capabilities and their threat intelligence and analysis reporting. Overcoming obstacles such as limited budgets, a critical shortage in trained cybersecurity personnel, and drawn-out contracting practices that prevent more innovative companies from entering the government market will prove integral to continued growth and innovation in the market.
Prominent contractors in the government sector, including Leidos, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin, continue to build out and expand their cybersecurity capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships with commercial cyber companies, while more Tier II contractors are winning lucrative service and support contracts, showcasing the opening of the market to new technologies.
This research service lists prominent Tier I and II contractors and the programs in which they currently participate, as well as new opportunities in the United States' government sector. It includes information about US government cybersecurity technology programs, including cyber protection programs, network fortification, and threat analysis and intelligence capabilities for all levels of government.
It covers spending for federal government agencies, such as the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, and for state and local governments on specific cybersecurity programs and protections outside of basic network creation and monitoring programs. It also highlights specific programs and initiatives identified as growth opportunities for all levels of government.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Definitions and Scope
- Technology Trends - Global Threats and US Response
- Global Cyber Attacks on the Rise
- US Risk Profile and Response to Current Threats
- US Geopolitical Tensions in Cyberspace
- US Government Cybersecurity Trends
- US Cybersecurity Product Types
- Cybersecurity Challenges
- Market Size and Forecast
- Government Cybersecurity Spending Allocation
- Government Cybersecurity Spending Forecast
- Government Cybersecurity Spending Discussion
- Major Federal Cybersecurity Programs
- Major Federal Programs
- Federal Program and Key Trends Discussion
- State and Local Cybersecurity Programs
- State and Local Cybersecurity Spending
- State and Local Cybersecurity Spending Discussion
- Collaborative Cybersecurity Initiatives
- Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx)
- CYBERCOM
- Hackathons
- Top Contractors and Market Participants
- Top Federal Cybersecurity Contractors
- Top Federal Cybersecurity Contractors - Key Trends
- Cybersecurity Contractor Profiles
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Raytheon
- Harris
- Leidos
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grumman
- CSRA
- SAIC
- CACI
- General Dynamics
- Other Notable Contractors in FY 2017
- Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1: Public-Private Partnerships
- Growth Opportunity 2: Commercialized Products/Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Increased R&D Investment
- Growth Opportunity 4: Expanding State-Local Initiatives
- Growth Opportunity 5: Cybersecurity Training Services
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
- Appendix
- List of Abbreviations
