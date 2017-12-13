Analysis of the US Government Cybersecurity Market - FY 2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The government cybersecurity market is at a pivotal point where it must look towards more innovative technologies and capabilities in order to protect its vast data reserves, including citizen information, government plans and strategies, and intelligence and assessments vital to national security. Robust cybersecurity capabilities are no longer a want to have, but rather a critical need due to the rapidly evolving threat landscapes and an exponential increase in data collected.

In addition to advanced cybersecurity protection programs, government cyber experts must also look to increase their network fortification capabilities and their threat intelligence and analysis reporting. Overcoming obstacles such as limited budgets, a critical shortage in trained cybersecurity personnel, and drawn-out contracting practices that prevent more innovative companies from entering the government market will prove integral to continued growth and innovation in the market.

Prominent contractors in the government sector, including Leidos, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin, continue to build out and expand their cybersecurity capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships with commercial cyber companies, while more Tier II contractors are winning lucrative service and support contracts, showcasing the opening of the market to new technologies.



This research service lists prominent Tier I and II contractors and the programs in which they currently participate, as well as new opportunities in the United States' government sector. It includes information about US government cybersecurity technology programs, including cyber protection programs, network fortification, and threat analysis and intelligence capabilities for all levels of government.



It covers spending for federal government agencies, such as the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, and for state and local governments on specific cybersecurity programs and protections outside of basic network creation and monitoring programs. It also highlights specific programs and initiatives identified as growth opportunities for all levels of government.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Definitions and Scope

Technology Trends - Global Threats and US Response

Global Cyber Attacks on the Rise



US Risk Profile and Response to Current Threats



US Geopolitical Tensions in Cyberspace



US Government Cybersecurity Trends



US Cybersecurity Product Types

Cybersecurity Challenges

Market Size and Forecast

Government Cybersecurity Spending Allocation



Government Cybersecurity Spending Forecast



Government Cybersecurity Spending Discussion

Major Federal Cybersecurity Programs

Major Federal Programs



Federal Program and Key Trends Discussion

State and Local Cybersecurity Programs

State and Local Cybersecurity Spending



State and Local Cybersecurity Spending Discussion

Collaborative Cybersecurity Initiatives

Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx)



CYBERCOM



Hackathons

Top Contractors and Market Participants

Top Federal Cybersecurity Contractors



Top Federal Cybersecurity Contractors - Key Trends

Cybersecurity Contractor Profiles

Booz Allen Hamilton



Raytheon



Harris



Leidos



Lockheed Martin



Northrop Grumman



CSRA



SAIC



CACI



General Dynamics



Other Notable Contractors in FY 2017

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1: Public-Private Partnerships



Growth Opportunity 2: Commercialized Products/Services



Growth Opportunity 3: Increased R&D Investment



Growth Opportunity 4: Expanding State-Local Initiatives



Growth Opportunity 5: Cybersecurity Training Services



Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions



Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

List of Abbreviations

