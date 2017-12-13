Digital Map Market to Rise at Nearly 15.92% CAGR to 2021 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Map market report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. One trend in the Digital Map market is availability of location-based services. The global market for LBS is actively growing based on digital maps. LBS are designed to supply users of GPS and Internet-enabled mobile devices with timely and location-specific information. GPS allows digital maps to provide access to product or service information, price comparisons, product alternatives, reviews, and direct purchase options

The analysts forecast global digital map market to grow at a CAGR of 15.92% during the period 2017-2021. A digital map is a collection of data compiled to produce a map in the form of a virtual image. Digital maps are rooted in conventional cartography, which has become a concern in terms of both geographic information systems and mapping fields. The primary functionality of digital maps is to produce maps that give the accurate result pertaining to a particular area. It also calculates the distance from one place to another and calculates the overall time taken to travel to a location in real-time considering the traffic. The primary use of a digital map is in conjunction with global positioning system (GPS) and automotive navigation systems.

Key players in the global digital map market: Alibaba, Apple, Google, HERE, Micello, and NavInfo.

Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: CE Info Systems, Digital Map Products, MapQuest, MapSherpa, MAPMECHANICS, Nearmap, OnStar, OpenStreetMap, PeopleNet, Sensewhere, TomTom International, Traceon, and ViaMichelin.

Further, the digital map market report states that one challenge in the market is security and privacy of mobile apps. There is a pressing need to adopt best practices for data security, app security, and privacy due to the accelerating use of mobile application-based location services integrated with digital maps. In the software applications, developers often overlook necessary standards and guidelines to attain security and fail to maintain the standards in different versions or device platforms. Creating a security and privacy discipline with robust integration in an app's life cycle pays long-term dividends to a company and the users of its apps. Privacy and security are essential for maintaining the integrity of the user's data in a digital map.

Another related report is Global Mobile Map Market 2017-2021, the analysts forecast global mobile maps market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021. Key players are Alibaba, Apple, Google, HERE, Micello, NavInfo, and TomTom. Other prominent vendors in the mobile map market include ArcGIS Online (Esri), Baidu Maps, Bhuvan, Bing Maps (Microsoft), Ericsson, Foursquare, INRIX, MapmyIndia, MapQuest (AOL), OpenStreetMap, Qualcomm Atheros, Roadtrippers, Trimble Navigation, ViaMichelin, Wikimapia, WoNoBo (Genesys International), Yahoo! Maps, and Zenrin.

Mobile maps provide information services that are accessible with mobile devices through mobile network by utilizing the location of the mobile device. GPS delivers the location information anywhere around the globe for outdoor environments. Different technologies such as Wi-Fi, WLAN modems, RFID tags, ultrasound, infrared, and BLE provides content information for indoor environments as GPS cannot operate in such environments. Location of a device is determined by a mechanism known as localization categorized based on user's navigation, lifestyle, shopping, social networking, public transportation, utilities, and games. Browse complete Mobile Maps market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/805931-global-mobile-map-market-2017-2021.html

