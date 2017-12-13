Powerful new tool enables MSPs to compare service offerings with their peers and benchmark overall performance



LONDON, 2017-12-13 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MME), today announced the launch of MSP Insights, a business intelligence and benchmarking tool specifically designed to ensure the success of Kaseya MSP partners.



Built on proprietary technical and business data, the online portal allows MSPs to quickly and easily benchmark their business metrics against other MSPs in their region, analyse new and emerging MSP service offerings, evaluate bundling and pricing strategies, and review detailed technical trends.



"Our customer-centric mentality is what drives Kaseya to constantly develop new technology, tools and services meant to help our MSP customers grow revenues and earn more market share," said Mike Puglia, chief product officer at Kaseya. "Competitive analysis, though extremely important, can be costly and time-intensive. Through our new MSP Insights portal, MSPs can now benchmark their business services and strategies against the wider MSP community. What's more, Kaseya has done the analysis so our customers can easily access the critical information they need and focus on what is most important, running and expanding their own business."



According to research, the size of the global managed services market is expected to grow from USD 152.45 billion in 2017 to USD 257.84 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.1%. It is a huge and competitive market. Cost-savings were once the primary driver for MSP services. However today, customers seek out service providers who can deliver new offerings that address critical emerging technologies. In fact, Kaseya's 2017 MSP Global Pricing Survey found that what separates the highest performing MSPs from lower performing counterparts is offering customers access to the most modern technologies available on the market, including backup and recovery, security, and network and infrastructure monitoring services.



With Kaseya MSP Insights, service providers can quickly benchmark their own list of technology solutions and services against what other providers offer-delivering a huge competitive advantage. Mick Shah, SVP of technical services at a leading MSP, Dataprise, sees tools such as this - that offer insight into competing MSP services - as critical to service providers.



"The ability to look under the covers, so to speak, at what our competitors are offering customers speaks volumes to our sales team. Kaseya MSP Insights allows us to stay in front of market technology trends and see what new technologies our customers require. This empowers us to continually update the types of technology and services we offer, which directly leads to new business and overall company growth for Dataprise," Shah said.



