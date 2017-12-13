VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GTT) is pleased to report assay results from early reconnaissance drilling of the very large Saddle North target, located approximately 500 metres north of the high-grade Saddle South gold discovery on its 100%-owned Tatogga property. High-grade vein-hosted gold was intersected in holes TTD057 and TTD063, which were drilled near the west end of the Saddle North trend. Two kilometres to the east, porphyry copper-gold-silver mineralization which began at surface, strengthened steadily with depth, and that continued to the end of the hole at 234 metres, was intersected in TTD062. Hole TTD064, drilled 1,000 metres west of TTD062, intersected similar, though narrower and richer, porphyry-style copper-gold-silver mineralization. Holes TTD062 and 064 targeted a high intensity geophysical anomaly located under considerable glacial cover to the east of the area of known high-grade epithermal gold potential targeted by holes TTD057 and 063.

Highlights Include:

High Grade Gold Intercepts:

Hole TTD057: 13.55 g/t Au over 2.58 metres from 240.00 metres (est. 90% true width)

-- Including 61.10 g/t Au and 30.90 g/t Ag over 0.61 metres from 240.00 metres

Porphyry Copper-Gold Intercepts:

Hole TTD064: 1.35 g/t Au, 1.42 g/t Ag, and 0.37% Cu over 18.40 metres from 134.60 metres (est. 90% true width)

-- Including 2.28 g/t Au, 2.03 g/t Ag and 0.56% Cu over 7.40 metres from 134.60 metres

Hole TTD062: 0.14 g/t Au and 0.16% Cu over 210.53 metres from 23.47 metres (true widths unknown)

-- Including 0.22 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu over 33.73 metres from 200.27 metres to EOH

"The Saddle North copper-gold-silver porphyry is the latest discovery to emerge from the broader Saddle target area," said Kevin Keough, President and CEO. "We are excited by the early results and the potential of this large system. We believe it is largely uneroded and, along with continued exploration of the impressive high-grade gold-silver systems at Saddle South and on the western end of the Saddle North Trend, we intend to make it a focus in 2018."

Table 1 - Saddle North Diamond Drill Program Assay Results: Refer to drilling plan views for location of holes.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- From To Interval Uncut Grade Uncut Grade Copper Hole Number (m) (m) (m) g/t Au g/t Ag % Comments ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- West End TTD057 222.36 222.86 0.50 13.55 37.80 - of Saddle North ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- And 240.00 242.58 2.58 17.21 9.30 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 241.97 242.58 0.61 65.10 30.90 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- East End TTD062 23.47 234.00 210.53 0.14 0.28 0.16 of Saddle North ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 23.47 51.00 27.53 0.06 0.25 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- And 51.00 100.00 49.00 0.10 0.28 0.14 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- And 100.00 150.25 50.25 0.17 0.26 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- And 150.25 200.27 50.02 0.15 0.25 0.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- And 200.27 234.00 33.73 0.22 0.36 0.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- West End TTD063 171.33 171.93 0.60 7.59 - - of Saddle North ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Central- East TTD064 134.60 153.00 18.40 1.35 1.42 0.37 Saddle North ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Including 134.60 142.00 7.40 2.28 2.03 0.56 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Significant intercepts for 4 diamond drill holes, arranged by hole number (see plan views) are reported above. Widths reported are drilled core lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled lengths for minus 45-50 degree holes. True width for minus 85 degree hole TTD062 is unknown.

Table 2 - Saddle North Diamond Drill Hole Details: Key information for the above 4 diamond drill holes, arranged by hole number, is reported below. Refer to drilling plan views for location of holes.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole Azimuth Dip Elevation Length Number (degrees) (degrees) (m) (m) UTM E UTM N ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TTD057 040 -45 1554 264.00 434145 6408656 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TTD062 040 -85 1522 234.00 436030 6408201 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TTD063 200 -50 1575 339.00 434523 6408759 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TTD064 040 -50 1649 279.00 435093 6408342 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maps of drill hole locations and individual drill sections are included below. The same images, along with photos of core, camp and drill sites, can be obtained from the "Downloads" portion of the Company's homepage (scroll down, left) at: http://www.gtgoldcorp.ca/.

Comments on Individual Drillholes:

Hole TTD057, drilled at minus 45 degrees to the northeast, tested a strong gold-in-soil anomaly located at the extreme northwestern end of the Saddle North trend. From approximately 12 to 76 metres the hole returned scattered very low (0.1 to 1 g/t Au) to low (1-3 g/t Au) gold values, followed by anomalous to very low values in the interval to 170 metres. From 170 to 182 metres a cohesive zone of generally low grade (1-3 g/t Au) values was cut. From approx. 193 to 223 metres the hole returned a zone of very low (0.1-1 g/t Au) values, with a single sample high of 13.55 g/t Au and 37.8 g/t Ag over 0.5 metres at 222.36 metres. From 239 to 243 metres a narrow zone of high grade was intercepted, capped by a very high grade 65.10 g/t Au and 30.90 g/t Ag over 0.61 metres at approximately 242 metres.

Hole TTD062, a minus 85 degree, near vertical hole, was designed as a first test of the high intensity, coincident magnetic and IP chargeability anomaly anchoring the eastern extent of the Saddle North trend. Twenty-four metres of glacial overburden was followed by 234 metres of altered monzonitic intrusive rocks hosting common magnetite and associated chalcopyrite in veins and local disseminations. All 233 samples taken from hole 062 returned a copper-gold signature, showing a remarkable consistency and a general strengthening in tenor with depth. For example, the 27.53 metres from 23.47 to 51.00 metres down-hole returned 0.06 g/t Au and 0.08% Cu. This strengthened to 0.10 g/t Au and 0.14% Cu in the 49.00 metres from 51.00 to 100.00 metres, and strengthened again to 0.17 g/t Au and 0.17% Cu in the 50.25 metres from 100.00 to 150.25 metres, remained similar from there to 200.27 metres down-hole, then strengthened again to 0.22 g/t Au, 0.36 g/t Ag and 0.24% Cu in the final 33.73 metres, before bottoming in mineralization. These results strongly suggest that deepening of this hole is warranted.

Hole TTD063, situated near the western limit of the Saddle North trend and drilled at minus 50 degrees to the southwest, was designed to test for eastward extensions to high-grade epithermal vein mineralization intercepted earlier this year in hole TTD012 (10.93 g/t Au and 31.23 g/t Ag over 1.71 metres (near true width) from 190.43 metres - news, Sept. 18). It returned only scattered anomalous values (less than 0.1 g/t Au), two narrow intervals at approx. 256 and 283 metres with very low (0.1-1 g/t Au) to low (1-3 g/t Au) grade values, and a single strong value of 7.59 g/t Au over 0.66 metres at 171.33 metres down-hole.

Hole TTD064, a minus 50 degree, northeast directed hole, was drilled from a setup about midway along the 2.4 kilometre long Saddle North trend and about 400 metres east of the site of hole TTD011 drilled in July (abandoned in water but achieved a narrow high grade intercept with associated Cu-Au porphyry style signature - news, Sept. 18). After passing through 25 metres of overburden, it intersected a number of dykes and a monzonitic intrusive body intruding variably-altered largely volcanic rocks. The key intercept was achieved in the interval between 134.60 and 153.00 metres down-hole, with strongly but variably-altered monzonite hosting strongly elevated gold (averaging 1.35 g/t Au), and silver (averaging 1.42 g/t Ag), along with chalcopyrite mineralization (averaging 0.37% Cu) associated with a number of multi-stage veins and veinlets. From 159 to 184 metres the hole continued in less altered monzonite, with anomalous values of gold and copper.

About the Saddle Discovery

The Saddle discovery is located in northwestern B.C. within 10 kilometres of paved highway 37 and a similar distance from grid power. Two broad styles of mineralization have been identified to date: high-grade epithermal gold-silver, and porphyry copper-gold +/- silver. Epithermal mineralization is of transitional low sulphidation type, with higher-grade sections characterized by semi-massive to massive quartz-carbonate sulphide veins and vein breccias dominated by pyrite with subordinated sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite and local sulphosalts. Host rocks consist of fragmental volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of the Lower Jurassic Hazelton Group. The porphyry-style intercepts along the Saddle North trend are hosted by monzonitic intrusive rocks and the gold and copper values are not associated with the suite of pathfinder elements typically found with the epithermal-style mineralization found to the west along the Saddle North trend and at Saddle South. Rather, they bear greater similarities to largely intrusive-hosted mineralization in nearby Cu-Au porphyry systems, such as North Rok and Castle (Colorado Resources) and the Red Chris deposit (Imperial Metals), which all lie less than 25 kilometres distant.

QA/QC Procedures

GT Gold has implemented a rigorous quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of RC chips and diamond drill core, the details of which can be viewed on the Company's website at http://www.gtgoldcorp.ca/projects/tatogga/.

All assays are performed by ALS Canada Ltd., with sample preparation carried out at the ALS facility in Terrace, BC, and assays at the North Vancouver laboratory. Assay values are uncut. Assay results presented below are fire assay results only. For gold, fire assays are performed as per ALS protocol Au-AA26 (0.01-100.00 g/t Au) using 50 grams of sample with assays equal to or greater than 5 g/t Au calculated gravimetrically, and lower-grade samples measured by (AA) atomic absorption.

Charles J. Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for GT Gold and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

