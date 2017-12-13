

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in German trading after the provider of electronic payment and risk management applications said it expects higher earnings for fiscal 2018.



In a statement, the company said it is forecasting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for the fiscal year 2018 in a bandwidth of between 510 million euros to 535 million euros.



For fiscal 2017, the company expects EBITDA of between 398 million euros and 415 million euros.



In Germany, Wirecard shares were trading at 91.11 euros, up 2.36 percent.



