China Mobile International Ltd (CMI) today announced the launch of CMLink, its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business in the UK. CMLink will provide mobile voice and data services designed for Chinese immigrants, students and professionals living in and traveling to the UK.

There is a significant Chinese community living and working in the UK with over 433,0001 British-Chinese living in the UK today. Furthermore, over 82,000 Chinese nationals were studying in the UK on student visas2, up 17 percent year-on-year, while visits to the UK from China reached 115,0003 in the first half of 2017, 47 percent higher than last year. This growing trend of travel between China and the UK has created demand for services that enable consumers to stay connected.

"China Mobile's 'Big Connectivity' strategy affirms its vision of becoming a leading global operator with innovative digital services." said Dr. Li Feng, Chairman and CEO at CMI. "While China Mobile serves 880 million domestic mobile subscribers, CMI its operating subsidiary responsible for international business is breaking new ground in overseas markets. With the growing business and cultural exchanges between China and the UK, the launch of CMI's CMLink MVNO, enables Chinese communities to stay connected with family, friends and business partners anytime, anywhere. We expect the UK launch to be a new chapter in CMI delivering compelling digital services that break down barriers of communication for global consumers while fostering open exchange between Belt and Road companies."

The CMLink MVNO comes with three main features:

CMLink is currently the only MVNO service with no extra fees on data, minutes and texts across the UK, selected destinations in the EU, mainland China and Hong Kong SAR.

CMLink subscribers can conveniently make free calls to 880 million China Mobile users in China.

To meet the increasing data demands of the Internet Age, CMLink MVNO also offers a Data Growth Pack which rewards subscribers with an extra 5 percent data allowance each month, up to a total of 200 percent more data.

Thanks to a partnership with BT to use its leading EE mobile network, CMLink customers will be able to benefit from the biggest 4G network in the UK, which extends to 86 percent of the UK's landmass, rising to 95 percent by 2020.

Gerry McQuade, CEO BT Wholesale Ventures said: "I'm delighted BT has been chosen by China Mobile International to help them as they enter the UK mobile market using our EE network. Our MVNO offering is best in class thanks to the strength and coverage of our EE mobile network, which is the largest 4G network in the UK and continues to expand.

"Our partnership will allow Chinese people and communities to stay connected, whether they are UK residents, students, here on business or visiting as tourists."

From today, customers can apply for a free CMLink SIM card with free worldwide shipping, by visiting www.cmlink.com/uk or calling +44 (0)79 7300 0186.

About China Mobile International

Established in December of 2010, China Mobile International Limited ("CMI") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited, mainly responsible for the operation of China Mobile's international business.

In response to China's Belt and Road Initiative and the mother group's "Big Connectivity" strategies, CMI leverages China Mobile's global network and its experience of serving over 880 million domestic mobile subscribers to expand its global market and international business to help the Belt and Road companies go out. Furthermore, CMI is committed to delivering a complete international telecommunication service to the global community, including International Calls, Mobile Roaming, International Network Data, Multinational Corporation Service and Top Up service etc.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CMI has 19 overseas offices aimed at expanding its business globally.

