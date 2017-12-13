Chapel Down is raising £20m to buy extra land for vineyards, invest in its new brewery and fund further growth. The winemaker and brewer, whose shares are traded on the NEX Exchange market, has raised £18.53m by selling new shares and plans a further £1.47m offer to existing shareholders. The Kent-based company said Michael Spencer, founder and chief executive of NEX Group, had bought shares alongside a large institutional investor and the company's board and management. The 37.06m of new ...

