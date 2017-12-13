Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Ferrari's Net Revenue Grew 6.7%; Adjusted EPS Surged 25%

Stock Monitor: Blue Bird Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Ferrari's net revenue increased 6.7%, or 9.3% on a constant currency basis, to €836 million ($971.18 million) from €783 million in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to higher volumes and a positive mix in cars and spare parts. The net revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $964.82 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's shipments increased 3% to 2,046 from 1,978 in Q3 FY16, due to a 27% increase in the sales of 12 cylinder models (V12).

During Q3 FY17, Ferrari's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 13.2% to €266 million from €234 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin increased 180 basis points to 31.8% of revenue from 30% of revenue in the third quarter of last year. During Q3 FY17, Ferrari's adjusted EBITDA increased 13.2% to €266 million from €234 million in Q3 FY16, driven by higher volumes, a positive mix primarily by LaFerrari Aperta, and pricing.

During Q3 FY17, Ferrari's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 17% to €202 million from €172 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBIT margin increased 220 basis points to 24.2% of revenue from 22.0% of revenue in the third quarter of last year. During Q3 FY17, Ferrari's adjusted EBIT increased 17% to €202 million from €172 million in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Ferrari's net income increased 24% to €141 million from €113 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 25% to €0.74 ($0.86) from €0.59 in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, Ferrari's adjusted net income increased 24% to €141 million from €113 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 25% to €0.74 ($0.86) from €0.59 in Q3 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of €0.72 ($0.79).

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, the Company's net debt decreased 15.2% to €1.18 billion from €1.39 billion as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net industrial debt decreased 25.7% to €485 million from €653 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's free cash flow from industrial activities decreased 17.4% to €147 million from €178 million in Q3 FY16, due to a strong adjusted EBITDA, and partially offset by a net change in working capital, capital expenditure, and a lack of contribution from advances of LaFerrari Aperta. During Q3 FY17, Ferrari's free cash flow decreased 23.4% to €134 million from €175 million in the same period of last year.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects net revenue to be €3.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be €1 billion. The Company estimates shipments, including supercars, to be 8,400, and net industrial debt to be €500 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Ferrari N.V.'s stock was slightly up 0.20%, ending the trading session at $106.65.

Volume traded for the day: 651.07 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 506.66 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last six-month - up 20.62%; past twelve-month period - up 87.57%; and year-to-date - up 83.44%

After yesterday's close, Ferrari N.V.'s market cap was at $20.14 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.53.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors