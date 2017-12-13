Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: EOG's Revenue Surged 25%; Turned Profitable Y-O-Y

Stock Monitor: Rosehill Resources Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, EOG Resources reported net operating revenues of $2.64 billion compared to revenue of $2.12 billion in Q3 2016, reflecting growth of 24.5%. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $2.56 billion.

EOG Resources reported Q3 2017 net income of $100.5 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to net loss of $190.0 million, or $0.35 per share, in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted non-GAAP net income for the reported quarter was $111.3 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to an adjusted non-GAAP net loss of $220.8 million, or $0.40 per share, for the year ago same period, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.10 per share.

EOG Resources' adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) was calculated by matching commodity derivative contract realizations to settlement months and making certain other adjustments in order to exclude non-recurring items. Additionally, lower impairment and depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses resulted in increased adjusted non-GAAP net income during Q3 2017.

Operational Review

During Q3 2017, EOG Resources expanded its premium inventory to approximately 8,000 net drilling locations from 7,200. As a result, EOG Resources' total premium net resource potential increased 12% to 7.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Company's additional net premium locations include 540 in the Delaware Basin First Bone Spring and 260 in the Woodford Oil Window. Premium inventory is defined by well locations that generate a minimum 30% direct after-tax rate of return assuming a $40 crude oil price.

EOG Resources grew total crude oil volumes by 16% to 327,900 barrels of oil per day (Bopd). Production curtailments and completion delays due to Hurricane Harvey reduced crude oil volumes approximately 15,000 Bopd during the reported quarter. Natural gas and NGL production exceeded target midpoints, contributing to 8% total Company production growth compared to Q3 2016.

During Q3 2017, EOG Resources' lease and well expenses on a per-unit basis increased 4% on a y-o-y basis, primarily because of higher per-unit operating costs from properties acquired in the Yates transaction and increased operating and maintenance expenses in the United Kingdom.

The Company's per-unit transportation costs fell 15% on a y-o-y basis, due to the expiration of legacy transportation agreements and increased infrastructure to handle higher production volumes. EOG Resources' per-unit depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses declined 13% on a y-o-y basis, due to the addition of reserves from premium wells with lower finding and development costs.

EOG Resources is forecasting to complete approximately 505 net wells in 2017, an increase from its original outlook of 480 net wells. The Company achieved lower completed well costs across its operations in 2017 as continued efficiencies and legacy service contract expirations offset service price increases. The Company is targeting 20% US crude oil growth and expects to fund capital expenditures and the dividend using discretionary cash flow.

Hedging Activity

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, EOG Resources did not enter into any additional crude oil or natural gas derivative contracts.

Capital Structure and Asset Sales

At September 30, 2017, EOG Resources' total debt outstanding was $6.4 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 31%. Considering the Company's cash on the balance sheet of $846.14 million, net debt was $5.5 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 28%. The Company's proceeds from asset sales in the first nine months of 2017 totaled $192 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, EOG Resources' stock marginally fell 0.92%, ending the trading session at $100.28.

Volume traded for the day: 2.13 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month period - up 10.08%; and past six-month period - up 12.76%

After yesterday's close, EOG Resources' market cap was at $57.48 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7162.86.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors