Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Cancer Genetics Announces Best Diagnostic Modality to Evaluate PD-L1 in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphomas

RNA-ISH Appeared to be More Sensitive in Identifying Cases of PD-L1 Expression

The study compared performance of multiple antibody clones versus PD-L1, and the current standard diagnostic modality, immunohistochemistry (IHC), to an in-situ hybridization (ISH), using the RNAscope® approach to determine the expression of PD-L1 in DLBCL cells. There were differences in the two modalities that indicated that RNA-ISH may be the superior approach related to the identification of PD-L1. RNA-ISH appeared to be more sensitive, identifying cases of PD-L1 expression that were negative using IHC.

High PD-L1 expression identified by RNA-ISH, but not IHC, was highly correlated with non-germinal center B-cell subtype. The study demonstrates that choice and integration of diagnostic modalities can provide key additional information to assist oncologists to more accurately select therapeutic options for their patients.

RNA-ISH Generates Superior Information Compared to IHC

Panna Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cancer Genetics, stated that this study demonstrates for a particular tumor type, DLBCL, that RNA-ISH generates superior information compared to IHC alone, which has been the standard for many years. Cancer Genetics would like to take this approach further to the benefit of the oncology community and the patients it treats. Sharma added that companies and laboratories in precision oncology should utilize the platform, or platforms, that generate the best-validated information to drive treatment.

Cancer Genetics Selected by eFFECTOR to Provide Biomarker Discovery and Development Services for Novel Oncology Drugs

In April 2017, Cancer Genetics was chosen by eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical Company developing selective translation regulators for the treatment of cancer, to provide clinical biomarker services for eFFECTOR's lead product candidate eFT508. Pursuant to the agreement, the two Companies are working together on eFFECTOR's strategies to implement studies aiding in biomarker discovery and development, allowing further optimization of the eFT508 development as a single agent and in drug combinations. The eFT508 has been granted the orphan drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of DLBCL.

About Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphomas (DLBCL)

DLBCL is a cancer of B cells, a type of white blood cell responsible for producing antibodies. It is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma among adults, occurring primarily in older individuals, with a median age of diagnosis at approximately 70 years of age. It can also occur in children and young adults in rare cases. DLBCL is an aggressive tumor which can arise in virtually any part of the body.

About PD-L1

PD-1 is a checkpoint protein on T cells, the immune cells. It normally acts as a type of "off switch' that helps keep the T cells from attacking other cells in the body. When PD-1 binds to PD-L1, a protein on some normal - and cancer - cells, PD-1 basically tells the T cell to leave the other cell alone. Some cancer cells have large amounts of PD-L1, which helps them evade immune attack. Monoclonal antibodies that target either PD-1 or PD-L1 can block this binding and boost the immune response against cancer cells.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Cancer Genetics' stock ended the trading session flat at $1.85.

Volume traded for the day: 269.43 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 168.16 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last twelve-month period - up 32.14%; and year-to-date - up 37.04%

After yesterday's close, Cancer Genetics' market cap was at $41.01 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors