Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: HCP Reported Better Than Expected Results

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, HCP's total revenue decreased 14.4% to $454.02 million, from $530.56 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $450.4 million.

During Q3 FY17, HCP's total costs and expenses decreased 16.1% to $406.69 million from $484.53 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, HCP's net loss was $7.79 million compared to net income of $150.92 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $0.02 compared to positive $0.32 in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, HCP's funds from operations (FFO) decreased 49.4% to $155.25 million from $306.76 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted FFO per share decreased 49.2% to $0.33 from $0.65 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, HCP's FFO as adjusted decreased 32.6% to $229.26 million, from $339.98 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted FFO per share as adjusted decreased 33.3% to $0.48 from $0.72 in the same period last year. FFO per share as adjusted surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.46.

Segment Details

Medical office - During Q3 FY17, the Medical Office segment's same property portfolio net operating income (NOI) increased 1.5% to $63.55 million from $62.61 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's same property portfolio cash NOI increased 2.5% to $64.20 million from $62.61 million in Q3 FY16.

Life Science - During Q3 FY17, the Life Science segment's same property portfolio NOI increased 2.2% to $61.38 million from $60.04 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's same property portfolio cash NOI increased 4% to $62.92 million from $60.50 million in Q3 FY16.

Senior housing triple-net - During Q3 FY17, the senior housing triple-net segment's same property portfolio NOI increased 3% to $76.40 million from $74.15 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's same property portfolio cash NOI increased 2.7% to $76.15 million from $74.14 million in Q3 FY16.

Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) - During Q3 FY17, the Senior Housing Operating Portfolio segment's same property portfolio NOI increased 3.9% to $45.57 million from $43.88 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's same property portfolio cash NOI increased 5.3% to $45.77 million from $43.47 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, HCP's cash and cash equivalents increased 41.3% to $133.89 million from $94.73 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's term loans decreased 48.6% to $226.21 million from $440.06 million in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 23.4% to $34.57 million from $45.12 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities decreased 8.7% to $381.19 million from $417.36 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.20 and diluted FFO per share to be in the range of $1.74 to $1.78. The Company estimates diluted FFO per share as adjusted to be in the range of $1.92 to $1.96 for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, HCP, Inc.'s stock advanced 1.57%, ending the trading session at $27.14.

Volume traded for the day: 6.43 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.69 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.48%

After yesterday's close, HCP, Inc.'s market cap was at $12.73 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 48.12.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.45%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Healthcare Facilities industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

