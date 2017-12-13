Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Garmin has a Dividend Yield of 3.28%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on December 14, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Active-Investors has a free review on Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2017. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on December 13, 2017. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on GRMN:

Dividend Declared

On December 01, 2017, Garmin's Board of Directors established December 29, 2017, as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.51 per share with a record date of December 15, 2017.

Garmin's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.28%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 1.24% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised dividend for five years in a row.

Dividend Insights

Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.70 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Garmin is forecasted to report earnings of $2.96 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $2.04 per share.

In Q3 2017, ended on September 30, 2017, Garmin generated $153 million of free cash flow. The Company returned cash to shareholders with its quarterly dividend of approximately $96 million and share repurchases activity, which totaled approximately $11 million in the reported quarter. Garmin ended Q3 2017 with cash and marketable securities of approximately $2.4 billion. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Developments for Garmin

On December 06, Garmin and Fit Pay, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NXT-ID, Inc. (NXTD), announced that the Garmin PayTM contactless payment feature is now available for eligible Visa credit, debit, and prepaid accounts from many of the network's major participating issuing banks. The new feature on Garmin's latest smartwatch, the vívoactive® 3, enables consumers to make highly secure contactless payments at near-field communication-enabled (NFC) point-of-sale (POS) terminals, allowing them to tap to pay at millions of retails locations and contactless-enabled ATMs.

The vívoactive-3 with contactless payment feature, Garmin Pay, utilizes the Visa Ready for Tokenization Program, via TSP program partner FitPay. The Visa Ready for Tokenization program gives partners access to Visa's broad network of tools and services to speed up and simplify the process for embedding secure payments in devices.

Garmin Pay was initially launched in November 2017 for Mastercard account-holders from numerous issuing banks and credit unions.

About Garmin

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation.

Garmin is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Garmin's stock declined 1.34%, ending the trading session at $61.13.

Volume traded for the day: 892.27 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.49%; previous three-month period - up 16.35%; past twelve-month period - up 23.12%; and year-to-date - up 26.07%

After yesterday's close, Garmin's market cap was at $12.15 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.66.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.34%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

