Active-Investors: Free Research Report as FireEye's Revenue Grew 1.7%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, FireEye's total revenue increased 1.7% to $189.60 million from $186.41 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted billings decreased 6.4% to $201.68 million from $215.38 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $186 million.

During Q3 FY17, FireEye's gross profit increased 3.4% to $121.39 million from $117.36 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 100 basis points to 64% of revenue from 63% of revenue in the third quarter of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin was 74% of revenue, on par with 74% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, FireEye's operating loss was $61.68 million compared to operating loss of $111.35 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating loss was $4.68 million compared to adjusted operating loss of $26.63 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, FireEye's earnings before tax (EBT) was negative $71.82 million compared to negative $122.15 million in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, FireEye's net loss was $72.95 million compared to net loss of $123.37 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $0.41 compared to negative $0.75 in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, FireEye's adjusted net loss was $6.49 million compared to adjusted net loss of $29.44 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS was negative $0.04 compared to negative $0.18 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of negative $0.07.

FireEye's Segment Details

Product - During Q3 FY17, the Product segment's revenue decreased 30.5% to $30.47 million from $43.86 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 38.7% to $16.66 million from $27.18 million in Q3 FY16.

Subscription and Services - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Subscription and Services segment's revenue increased 11.6% to $159.13 million from $142.55 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 16.1% to $104.73 million from $90.18 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, FireEye's cash and cash equivalents decreased 28.1% to $160.81 million from $223.67 million on December 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 0.8% to $120.17 million from $121.15 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 60.3% to $32.49 million from $20.27 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In the first nine months of 2017, FireEye's cash provided by operating activities was negative $15.94 million compared to negative $21.52 million in the same period last year.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $739 million to $745 million and billings to be in the range of $736 million to $756 million. The Company estimates adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.19 for fiscal 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, FireEye's stock slightly declined 0.50%, ending the trading session at $14.02.

Volume traded for the day: 2.46 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 5.26%; and year-to-date - up 17.82%

After yesterday's close, FireEye's market cap was at $2.56 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

