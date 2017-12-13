Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2017) - Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: ICAU) ("ICAU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 3,750 units (the "Units") at a price of C$1,000 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,750,000. Each Unit is comprised of: (i) one promissory note in the principal amount of C$1,000 bearing a coupon of 10.0%, payable semi-annually (the "Note"); (ii) 750 common shares; and (iii) 750 common share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years after the closing date of the Offering.

The Notes have a 5-year term.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for gold trading activities and project development capital for the Company's current operations in Bolivia, expansion of gold trading activities into Peru and Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. has successfully transformed itself to become a Next Generation Metals and Mining Company providing leverage to commodity prices, exploration and development success and significant growth potential for our stakeholders. We believe our active involvement in the physical commodities market will provide insights in global primary supply and demand trends that in turn create a strategic and competitive advantage on new mine development and expansion opportunities on a global basis. The Company generates revenues from the purchases and sales of gold (accounted for as revenue). Cost of sales is measured at the fair value of the precious metals purchased and inventory sold, which is purchased at a competitive discount from licensed artisanal and small miners (ASGM). ASGM supply supports a sustainable revenue generation model. We are unique being the only publicly listed company servicing the LATAM ASGM market.

