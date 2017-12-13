

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said it cut its 2017 GAAP earnings per share outlook, due to changes in estimates related to asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges. But it reaffirmed its 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share revenue guidance. It announced its 2018 financial guidance, including low-single-digit revenue growth driven by volume from recently launched pharmaceutical products.



The company reaffirmed its expectation of at least 5 percent average annual revenue growth from 2015 to 2020, on a constant currency basis. In addition, the company expects operating margin as a percent of revenue to be at least 30 percent in 2020, excluding the effect of foreign exchange on international inventories sold.



'We are confident in our future growth prospects and have reaffirmed our expectation of least 5 percent average annual revenue growth from 2015 to 2020, on a constant currency basis. In addition, we expect operating margin as a percent of revenue to be at least 30 percent in 2020, excluding the effect of foreign exchange on international inventories sold,' said Joshua Smiley, senior vice president and Lilly's incoming chief financial officer.



The company cut earnings per share outlook for 2017 to a range of $1.56 to $1.66 from the prior estimation of $1.73 to $1.83 per share. Non-GAAP earnings per share in 2017 are still expected to be in the range of $4.15 to $4.25. The company still expects 2017 revenue to be between $22.4 billion and $22.7 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.21 per share and revenues of $22.63 billion for 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Earnings per share for 2018 are expected to be in the range of $4.24 to $4.34 on a reported basis and $4.60 to $4.70 on a non-GAAP basis.



The company anticipates 2018 revenue to between $23.0 billion and $23.5 billion. The company expects revenue growth driven by new products including Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Jardiance, Verzenio, Cyramza, Olumiant and Lartruvo.



Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2018 earnings of $4.64 per share on annual revenues of $23.07 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX