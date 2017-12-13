Customers experience technical disturbances on Nasdaq Copenhagen-, Helsinki-, Iceland and Stockholm Equity.



Indices are incorrect calculated. The following indices have been disseminated until further notices:



OMXC20



OMXC20CAP



OMXC25



OMXH25



OMXI8



OMXO20



OMXS30



OMXSB



VINX30



Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.



For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com