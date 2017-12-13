Customers experience technical disturbances on Nasdaq Copenhagen-, Helsinki-, Iceland and Stockholm Equity.
Indices are incorrect calculated. The following indices have been disseminated until further notices:
OMXC20
OMXC20CAP
OMXC25
OMXH25
OMXI8
OMXO20
OMXS30
OMXSB
VINX30
Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.
For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
Indices are incorrect calculated. The following indices have been disseminated until further notices:
OMXC20
OMXC20CAP
OMXC25
OMXH25
OMXI8
OMXO20
OMXS30
OMXSB
VINX30
Troubleshooting is in progress. Await further information within 60 minutes.
For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com