LONDON, Dec 13, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading industry professionals from a wide range of businesses, sectors and countries make up the Effective Content Strategy jury of the WARC Awards 2018 - a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness.The 12-strong jury includes Lionel Benbassat, MD of independent creative boutique network Fred & Farid and former Marketing and Product Director at Eurostar; Michael Davidson, Associate Partner and Head of Strategy of independent advertising agency Venables Bell & Partners; and multi award-winner Nick Kendall, Founding Partner of Broken, Electric Glue and The Garage Soho.The Effective Content Strategy jury will look for evidence of how a content strategy - as opposed to a traditional advertising strategy - has helped a brand achieve business goals.Jury chair John Dokes, Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of AccuWeather Network, commented on his up-coming role: "It is an honour and a privilege to judge this prestigious competition in the company of such industry talent and trend setters. I look forward to helping to identify the next generation of effective advertisers who use innovative content to establish, promote and extend their brand."The WARC Awards 2018 - Effective Content Strategy jury is:- John Dokes, Global Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, AccuWeather Network - Jury Chair- Lionel Benbassat, Managing Director, Fred & Farid- Michael Davidson, Associate Partner & Head of Strategy, Venables Bell & Partners- Aliya Hasan, Head of Strategy, Vizeum Australia- Jennifer McBride, Director of Digital & Innovation, JWT New York- Nick Kendall, Founding Partner, Broken, Electric Glue and The Garage Soho- Lindsay Landy, Planning Director, Ogilvy- Bronwen Morgan, Head of Content, Flamingo- Mylene Ong, Head of Strategy, Colenso BBDO- Lennie Stern, Head of Creative and Entertainment Strategies, BETC Paris- Dean Taylor, Director of Creative Strategy, Momentum- My Troedssen, Planner, Forsman & BodenforsThe WARC Awards are free to enter and are open to submissions from any country and communications discipline. Case study papers can be entered into four categories: Effective Content Strategy, Effective Innovation, Effective Use of Brand Purpose and Effective Social Strategy.In addition to the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, the jury will select three Special Awards honouring particular areas of excellence. For the Effective Content Strategy category they are: Long-Term Idea Award, Best Multiplatform Award and Smart Spender Award. The top winners across all four categories will share a $40,000 prize fund.Full details of the judges and information on how to enter the WARC Awards, are available at www.warc.com/warcawards.prize. Entry deadline for the WARC Awards 2018 is 12 February.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC hosts four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of Market Research. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.