

Mothercare plc (the 'Company')



Additional Listing



Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of:



1. 2,000,000 Ordinary shares of 50 pence each under the Mothercare plc Save As You Earn plan; and 2. 8,500,000 Ordinary shares of 50 pence each under the Mothercare plc Value Creation Plan 2017 to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.



It is expected that admission will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 18 December, 2017.



Further information: investorrelations@mothercare.com



