Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) ("Intelsat"), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. ("Intelsat Jackson"), is seeking to amend its senior secured credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement"), which governs its approximately $3.1 billion senior secured term loan facility (the "Term Loan"), to, among other things, extend the maturity of at least a portion of the existing Tranche B-2 of the Term Loan. The proposed amendment to the Credit Agreement is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance that Intelsat Jackson will be able to enter into the amendment as described or at all.

In connection with lender meetings related to the proposed amendment to the Credit Agreement described above, members of Intelsat S.A.'s senior management team are confirming Intelsat's guidance for full year 2017 results as previously provided on October 26, 2017.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live.

Intelsat Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" that do not directly or exclusively relate to historical facts. When used in this release, the words "may," "will," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "outlook," and "continue," and the negative of these terms, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The forward-looking statements, including those relating to the proposed amendment to the Credit Agreement and Intelsat's expected performance and financial results in 2017 and beyond, reflect Intelsat's intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, assumptions and beliefs about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Intelsat's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks. Known risks include, among others, market conditions and the risks described in Intelsat's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 20-F/A filed on October 11, 2017, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because actual results could differ materially from Intelsat's intentions, plans, expectations, anticipations, projections, estimations, predictions, assumptions and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements with caution. Intelsat does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005515/en/

Contacts:

Intelsat

Dianne VanBeber, +1 703-559-7406

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

dianne.vanbeber@intelsat.com