Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Taylor Morrison's Revenue Grew 6.4%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Taylor Morrison's total revenues increased 6.4% to $908.03 million from $853.42 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $897.2 million.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net sales orders decreased 9.7% to 1,761 homes from 1,950 homes in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's net sales order value decreased 7.4% to $850.69 million from $918.62 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's sales order backlog increased 13.1% to 4,359 homes from 3,855 homes in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's sales order backlog value increased 13.5% to $2.13 billion from $1.87 billion in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Taylor Morrison's gross profit decreased 4.2% to $171.32 million from $178.85 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 210 basis points to 18.9% of revenue from 21% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, Taylor Morrison's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 10% to $101.53 million from $112.82 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin decreased 200 basis points to 11.2% of revenue from 13.2% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, Taylor Morrison's adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.5% to $104.90 million from $115.91 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 200 basis points to 11.6% of revenue from 13.6% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 12.6% to $78.98 million from $90.39 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 190 basis points to 8.7% of revenue from 10.6% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

For the reported quarter, Taylor Morrison's net income decreased 6.8% to $54.69 million from $58.68 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 8.2% to $0.45 from $0.49 in the same period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.41.

Segment Details

Home Closings - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Home Closings segment's revenue increased 9.1% to $886.25 million from $812.19 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 7.1% to $164.61 million from $153.68 million in Q3 FY16.

Land Closings - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Land Closings segment's revenue decreased 84.3% to $4.30 million from $27.42 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 93.2% to $1.30 million from $19.24 million in Q3 FY16.

Mortgage Operations - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Mortgage Operations segment's revenue increased 26.6% to $17.48 million from $13.81 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 8.9% to $5.41 million from $5.94 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Taylor Morrison's cash and cash equivalents decreased 11.8% to $264.86 million from $300.18 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net senior notes were $1.24 billion, almost on par with the $1.24 billion recorded in Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Taylor Morrison Home's stock marginally dropped 0.47%, ending the trading session at $23.35.

Volume traded for the day: 439.36 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.61%; previous three-month period - up 12.26%; past twelve-month period - up 13.24%; and year-to-date - up 21.24%

After yesterday's close, Taylor Morrison Home's market cap was at $2.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 37.84.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Residential Construction industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors