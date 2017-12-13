United States Revenue Cycle Management Markets Assessment 2017-2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Assessment of the US Revenue Cycle Management Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Revenue cycle management (RCM) refers to myriad administrative and clinical functions around the capture, management, and collection of patient service revenue. The RCM process starts with admission (patient access) and continues through to accounts receivable (payment and collections). A variety of RCM solutions (e.g., IT applications and services) are deployed to help healthcare providers perform different functions.
The objective of this research service is to present a comprehensive analysis of the US RCM market with respect to trends, revenue growth potential, and the dynamics at play for RCM information technology (IT) and services deployed by hospitals and physician practices through 2022.
Additionally, the report will:
- Analyze market forces impacting adoption of RCM IT and service solutions among hospitals and physician practices
- Evaluate existing and emerging regulatory objectives centered on providers' financial risk management initiatives
- Highlight best practices in the areas of design and deployment of an integrated financial workflow that supports value-based care
- Assess the outlook of outsourced or shared service-based RCM operating models
- Identify 5 major growth opportunity areas related to RCM
- Estimate the revenue potential of the total US RCM market (software applications and services), and include breakdowns by hospitals and physician practices, from 2016 to 2022
- Shortlist vendors that propose best-in-class solutions for hospitals and tphysician practices
This study is segmented into major functional segments of RCM:
- Patient access
- Registration and charge capture
- Billing and collection
In terms of end-user adoption, this study classifies the buyer market in two broad provider categories:
- Hospitals
- Physician practices
The market projection ($ value) is stratified based on the following overarching RCM product segments:
- IT (software applications)
- Services
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Introduction To Rcm
4. Hospital Rcm Market Analysis
5. Physician Practice Rcm Market Analysis
6. Value-Based Rcm Ecosystem
7. Outsourced Rcm Services
8. Forecasts And Trends-Total Rcm Market
9. Forecasts And Trends-Hospital Rcm Market
10. Forecasts And Trends-Physician Practice Rcm Market
11. Penetration Analysis-Total Rcm Market
12. Vendor Landscape Assessment-Total Rcm Market
13. Competitive Market Structure
14. Vendor Segmentation And Profiles
15. Growth Opportunity Assessment
16. Future Perspectives
