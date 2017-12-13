Co-founder of Inter-Mix Media and The Software Toolworks Brings Expertise in Building Emerging Growth Technology Companies

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2017) - PetroBLOQ, LLC, a collaboration formed by Petroteq Energy Inc. with First Bitcoin Capital Corp, ("Petroteq Energy" or "Company") (TSXV: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) (FSE: A2DYWC) announces that it has appointed Joseph Abrams to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Abrams co-founded Inter-Mix Media Inc., launching an entertainment destination portal with annual revenues of over $100 million. Intermix's MySpace was sold to NewsCorp in 2005 for $580 million. He also co-founded The Software Toolworks Inc., a software development company where he was responsible for all operational functions in its growth from start-up to $50 million in revenue. Mr. Abrams directed over 10 M&A transactions and negotiated and raised two secondary offerings for over $100 million, opening offices and joint ventures in Europe, Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and South America. This ultimately led to the company's acquisition in 1994 by Pearson, PLC for $462 million.

Mr. Abrams was a seed investor and advisor to ZAGG, a mobile accessory company for whom he co-engineered a public offering and whose market capitalization increased from $13 million to $300 million during his tenure as an advisor. Mr. Abrams has sat on the corporate boards of a diverse range of public and private companies and has extensive experience in strategic planning, capital structure, public market launches and research. He specializes in emerging growth companies in several areas including: technology, drug discovery technology services, consumer products, big data and online job placement. Mr. Abrams was an Adjunct Graduate Faculty Member and Professor of Accounting, Finance and Statistics, MBA Program, at Central State University. He is a member of the Simon School Executive Advisory Committee and the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business, University of Rochester.

"We are delighted to have Joe Abrams as a member of PetroBLOQ's Board of Advisors," said Alex Blyumkin, CEO of Petroteq Energy. "He has built many successful emerging technology companies and creating tremendous value for investors, and we expect his contributions will be critical to PetroBLOQ as we seek to revolutionize the oil and gas industry through technology."

"I have witnessed firsthand the power of technology to transform industries," said Mr. Abrams. "I believe Blockchain is going to change the way so many industries, businesses and consumers transact and interact, and I am excited to be sharing my experiences and lessons, and working with the innovative people behind PetroBLOQ."

About PetroBLOQ

PetroBLOQ is a collaboration formed by Petroteq Energy, Inc. (TSXV: PQE) (OTCQX: PQEFF) (FSE: A2DYWC) and First Bitcoin Capital Corp. to co-develop the first supply chain management platform based on advanced blockchain technology for the global transaction needs of the oil and gas industry.

About Petroteq Energy, Inc.

Petroteq Energy is engaged in the development and implementation of its proprietary environmentally friendly heavy oil processing and extraction technologies. Our proprietary process produces zero greenhouse gas, zero waste and requires no high temperatures. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources and expanding production capacity at its Facility at Asphalt Ridge, Utah. The Company also (i) owns a minority stake in an exploration and production play located in southwest Texas held by Accord GR Energy Inc., (ii) has a joint venture with Recruiter.com and Oilprice.com that provides internet based job placement and career services to the increasingly skilled and specialized energy sector, and (iii) is developing an advanced blockchain solution for the energy industry, in a project called PetroBLOQ, with a goal of optimizing petrochemical industry workflow processes.

About First Bitcoin Capital Corp.

First Bitcoin Capital is engaged in developing digital currencies, proprietary blockchain technologies, and a digital currency exchange -- www.CoinQX.com (in beta). First Bitcoin Capital was the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency and blockchain-centered company. For more information visit www.BitcoinCapitalCorp.com.

For more about Petroteq Energy Inc. visit: www.petroteq.energy.

For more on Petrobloq visit: www.petrobloq.com.

