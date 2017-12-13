Active-Investors: Wired News - ADMA Files Biologics License Application for Its Third Plasma Collection Center

Stock Monitor: Can-Fite BioPharma Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) ("ADMA"), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ADMA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 11, 2017, the Company, which is a vertically integrated commercial biopharmaceutical organization that develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment of Primary Immune Deficiency Diseases, declared that it has filed a Biologics License Application (BLA) for its third plasma collection center. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE AMER: CANF), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company ADMA Biologics. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CANF

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, ADMA Biologics most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ADMA

This new facility would further supplement the supply of internally sourced donor plasma for ADMA's commercial products, as well as its pipeline of hyper-immune IG candidates.

Approval Expected by End of 2018

The third plasma center, which is located in Kennesaw, Georgia, has already commenced operations. It has initiated collections of plasma from donors and is currently preparing for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review.

The regulatory process comprises an on-site inspection by the FDA, and a 12 month-long BLA review period. Thus, ADMA expects to receive the approval for its third plasma facility by the end of 2018.

About ADMA's Plasma Centers

ADMA Bio Centers, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADMA, operates as a source plasma collection business. In fact, it has licenses from the FDA, German Health Authorities (GHA), and Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) to operate as a source plasma collection organization for both US based and foreign fractionators' therapeutic plasma products manufacturing.

On an average, a plasma collection center can collect approximately 30,000 to 50,000 liters of source plasma annually. Plasma can be used for the manufacturing of a variety of live-saving and life-sustaining therapies.

The Plasma from the ADMA's FDA approved facilities is then used to manufacture ADMA products or development-stage candidates. The remaining Plasma is sold to customers under an existing supply agreement, or in the open spot market to generate additional revenue for the Company.

These Plasma centers offer employment opportunities as well as compensation to local residents for their plasma donations. Thus, they boost growth in local economies.

The new facility, which is ADMA's third center in Georgia, is spread over 12,000 square feet. It is expected to provide employment to approximately 50 staff members, and support more than 50 donor beds at peak capacity. Besides, it provides an opportunity to donors to earn between $50 and $350 per month by donating plasma at the ADMA Bio Center.

New Plasma Centers to Boost Growth of ADMA's Immunoglobulin Business

Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at ADMA, shared that the new facility would enhance the Company's ability to obtain raw material source plasma internally. This is in-line with ADMA's growth aspirations for its commercial immunoglobulin business which includes Nabi-HB® and Bivigam®. He also stated that ADMA's main strategic initiative is to sustain and efficiently grow its vertically integrated organization to improve the lives of immunocompromised patients, and create value for its stockholders.

Cyndi Tolman, Vice President at Plasma Services, ADMA Bio Centers, also re-affirmed that their team would continue to leverage their expertise in establishing and operating plasma collection centers to ensure the reliable supply of source plasma for ADMA's proprietary immunoglobulin products and development-stage candidates. She looks forward to starting operations at the new center so as to serve the local community, and to develop a new base of plasma donors.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 12, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, ADMA Biologics' stock fell 1.15%, ending the trading session at $2.58.

Volume traded for the day: 220.52 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 121.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.21%

After yesterday's close, ADMA Biologics' market cap was at $67.49 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors