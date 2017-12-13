

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A week after bitcoin futures trading made its debut on a major U.S. exchange, US Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a warning against the risks involved in cryptocurrencies and 'initial coin offerings' (ICOs).



SEC Chairman Jay Clayton told Main Street Investors that there is substantially less investor protection in the cryptocurrency and ICO markets than in traditional securities markets, and warned that there are greater chances for fraud and manipulation.



He alerted investors that no initial coin offerings have been registered with the SEC.



SEC also warned that since these markets span national borders and that significant trading may occur on systems abroad, 'Your invested funds may quickly travel overseas without your knowledge. As a result, risks can be amplified, including the risk that market regulators, such as the SEC, may not be able to effectively pursue bad actors or recover funds'.



Clayton urged market professionals, including securities lawyers, accountants and consultants, to read closely the investigative report SEC released earlier this year.



Selling securities generally requires a license, and experience shows that excessive touting in thinly traded and volatile markets can be an indicator of 'scalping,' 'pump and dump' and other manipulations and frauds.



SEC has cautioned those who operate systems and platforms for cryptocurrency transactions that they may be operating unregistered exchanges or broker-dealers that are in violation of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



SEC Chairman said he has asked its Division of Enforcement to continue to police the Initial Coin Offerings vigorously and recommend enforcement actions against those who conduct ICO in violation of the federal securities laws.



