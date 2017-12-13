Telia Carrier today announced that it has expanded its network in Phoenix, establishing a new point of presence (PoP) within the newly built EdgeConneX facility. Phoenix represents the first wave of deployments where Telia Carrier and EdgeConneX will connect the wholesale provider's fiber network to multiple facilities across EdgeConneX's portfolio of 30 EDCs in 28 global markets. Telia Carrier has also enhanced its metro fiber network in the region, adding new diversified route options to adjacent cities, including Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert and Mesa, Arizona.

Telia Carrier's expansion in Phoenix now gives hyper-scale cloud networks and carriers in the region the ability to connect in-market so they are not forced to backhaul traffic to other regions, avoiding unnecessary latency. Telia Carrier's investments in the region are a part of an overall expansion of Telia Carrier's 100-Gbps fiber-optic network in North America to meet the demand for 100G services at the edge.

Phoenix was recently ranked by Inc. magazine as the best city in the United States with a population greater than one million in which to start and grow a company. The city attracts companies from multiple industries and has become a hub for manufacturers, public research institutions and high-tech companies alike. In addition, the Greater Phoenix region is home to dozens of Fortune 500 companies, including those specializing in new industries such as clean technology and personalized medicine. Entrepreneurs have also found a home in Arizona. The Kauffman Foundation ranks the state number 1 in new business start-ups and third overall in the number of entrepreneurs per 1,000 people.

Phoenix has also become a major traffic hub for data-center operators due to its sustainable power costs, attractive tax rates and the growing number of companies expanding into the region. Telia Carrier's expansion of this metro market enables customers to seamlessly connect to its global Internet backbone, AS1299, at the highest speeds available in the region. Phoenix's data-center market is growing stronger, and recent hyperscaler announcements reflect continued momentum.

"Companies in the financial, content and cloud markets have made phenomenal investments in data center facilities in Phoenix," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business Development, Americas at Telia Carrier Inc. "Telia Carrier will support this increased demand for high-capacity services, providing reliable, high-performance connectivity for both established and start-up businesses that are entering the Phoenix market."

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions, and was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It is also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 230 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 80 PoPs in North America alone.

