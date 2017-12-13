Friends of Zion Museum Awards President Trump in White House Ceremony

WASHINGTON, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

President Donald Trump received the Friends of Zion Award from Dr. Mike Evans founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem.

The event was attended by Vice President Pence, Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and faith leaders representing over 150 million Christians globally.

During the ceremony Dr. Evans declared that: "No president in history has ever built such an alliance for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, and no president has courageously stood up for the State of Israel on the global stage as you had Mr. President. President Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem will secure his place in history as the first American president to take that step since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948."

President Trump's historic declaration regarding Jerusalem takes its place as one of Israel's historic millstones from the Balfour Declaration to President Truman's acceptance of Israel into the family of nations. These heroes presented in the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem tell the stories characters throughout history that have stood by the Jewish people and helped establish the State of Israel. These non-Jewish Zionists are engraved in history and millions of people worldwide have learned of their heroism thanks to the groundbreaking work of Dr. Evans and the Friends of Zion Museum.

The Friends of Zion Award was bestowed on world leaders such as President George W. Bush, Prince Albert II of Monaco and President Rosen Plevneliev, 4th President of Bulgaria. Dr. Evans presented these awards with the 9th President of Israel the late President Shimon Peres former Chairman of Friend of Zion Museum, to honor their courageous support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally while fortifying the pillars of the State of Israel. In addition to more than 31 million members globally the museum has hosted over 100 diplomats such as US Amb. David Freedman, President Rivlin, tens of thousands of Christian and Jewish leaders, NBA and NFL superstars, leading Hollywood actors and singers and has become a must see site in Jerusalem.

