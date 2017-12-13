The Traditional Paper Lantern Workshop was Held on U.S. West Coast to Promote Lotus Lantern Festival (Yeon Deung Hoe)

- Lotus Lantern Festival wasIntroducedat theOfficial Promotional Videoof Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

SEOUL, South Korea and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13th, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov. 18th, The Lotus Lantern Festival (Yeon Deung Hoe) Preservation Committee hosted the Korean Paper Lantern Workshop at Portland Art Museum in Oregon. The event displayed traditional Korean culture and that of Korean lanterns so as to promote the festivalabroad. It was also aimed at appealingto Americans interested in Korean culture and educating ethnic Koreans in the U.S. on their heritage culture.

The workshop was attended by around 70 people in Portland including members of Asian art councilfrom Portland art museum. Public interest in Korean lantern culture was strongand due to large demand,the reservation period closed earlier than expected. Before starting the workshop, the committee introduced the Lotus Lantern Festival(Yeon Deung Hoe), played a video, introduced the production process.Lantern masters also gave demonstrations and held a course afterwards.People in different age, from teens to the elderly, participated in the workshop.At last, participants held a small parade rotating the hall three times with the lanterns they made andturned on.

Recently, an official promotional video of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018 was released on Nov. 14, among which Lotus Lantern Festival was well introduced. (Website for PyeongChang Winter Olympics' official promotional video "The Last A.I." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9EHsn-9oto )

The fullvideois 4 minutes 41 seconds in length, from 1:40 to the two-minute mark,itfeatured a Korean festival, 'Janchi' (party), that was the Lotus Lantern Festival.This means the Korean government officially considers the festival a leading event featuring traditional Korean culture.

As a festival appealed to cosmopolitans in favor of traditional Koreanculture, the Lotus Lantern Festival (Yeon Deung Hoe) event will be even more interesting next year. Abig Korean 'Janchi' (party)is to beheld and everyoneholds interest in Korean cultureare welcome to join the event.

The event for next year will run on May 11~13, and Lantern Parade as the main event is slated to hold on May 12 (Sat.) from 7 p.m.~9:30 p.m. in the downtown Seoul section of Jongno. The next day, May 13th (Sun.), traditional cultural events with around 100 culture booths and performances will be held in front of Jogye-sa Temple. For more information,visitwww.LLF.or.kr/eng.

