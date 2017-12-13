sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market 2017-2021 with ABB, KUKA, Sepro, Wittmann Battenfeld & Yushin Precision Equipment Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global robotic injection molding machine market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic injection molding machine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new sales of robots used with injection molding machines. This includes robot system costs, including robot hardware and software revenue from software solutions that are required for programming and system integration. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Co-bots for injection molding applications. Co-bots are being increasingly adopted to work collaboratively with humans. They use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operations and are implemented when ease of programming along with a reduction in safety costs are desired. As safety standards in industries are enhanced, vendors will increase their investment in improving sensing technologies specifically for collaborative robots. Over the years, there has been an increase in the adoption of collaborative robots for injection molding as well.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Technological innovations in injection molding robots. Injection molding robots provide the end-users with various advantageous features, such as their high reach, both horizontally and vertically, along with their high degree of flexibility, and time-efficiency. Vendors are increasingly working on features that ensure that the robot can be disconnected speedily for fast end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) changeovers. For better control, vendors provide a touch screen that has easy operability due to its icon-driven instructions and on-screen prompts.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of implementation. As robotic systems involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies in vision systems and feeding devices, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. The costs depend on the customization and other operational requirements of the rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries. As these systems are expensive to implement, only companies that derive significant cost benefits from implementing solutions that reduce changeover times avail the option.

Key vendors



  • ABB
  • KUKA
  • Sepro Group
  • Wittmann Battenfeld Group
  • Yushin Precision Equipment

Other prominent vendors

  • ARBURG
  • ENGEL
  • FANUC
  • HAHN Automation
  • KraussMaffei Group
  • Universal Robots (Teradyne)
  • Stubli
  • YASKAWA

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/slwcs6/global_robotic?w=5

