Global Robotic Injection Molding Machine Market 2017-2021 with ABB, KUKA, Sepro, Wittmann Battenfeld & Yushin Precision Equipment Dominating

The global robotic injection molding machine market to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global robotic injection molding machine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from new sales of robots used with injection molding machines. This includes robot system costs, including robot hardware and software revenue from software solutions that are required for programming and system integration. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Co-bots for injection molding applications. Co-bots are being increasingly adopted to work collaboratively with humans. They use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operations and are implemented when ease of programming along with a reduction in safety costs are desired. As safety standards in industries are enhanced, vendors will increase their investment in improving sensing technologies specifically for collaborative robots. Over the years, there has been an increase in the adoption of collaborative robots for injection molding as well.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Technological innovations in injection molding robots. Injection molding robots provide the end-users with various advantageous features, such as their high reach, both horizontally and vertically, along with their high degree of flexibility, and time-efficiency. Vendors are increasingly working on features that ensure that the robot can be disconnected speedily for fast end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) changeovers. For better control, vendors provide a touch screen that has easy operability due to its icon-driven instructions and on-screen prompts.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of implementation. As robotic systems involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies in vision systems and feeding devices, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. The costs depend on the customization and other operational requirements of the rubber, plastics, and chemicals industries. As these systems are expensive to implement, only companies that derive significant cost benefits from implementing solutions that reduce changeover times avail the option.

Key vendors

ABB

KUKA

Sepro Group

Wittmann Battenfeld Group

Yushin Precision Equipment

Other prominent vendors

ARBURG

ENGEL

FANUC

HAHN Automation

KraussMaffei Group

Universal Robots (Teradyne)

Stubli

YASKAWA

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



