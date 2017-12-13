Eccrine Systems Earns Recognition for Its Innovative Non-invasive Sweat-sensing Technology

The Sweatronics/span> platform offers a rapid and mobile solution for monitoring dehydration status using sweat biomarkers

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the non-invasive wearables market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eccrine Systems Inc. (Eccrine Systems) with the 2017 North American Technology Innovation Award for its sweat-sensing platform, Sweatronics for use with non-invasive wearables.

"Eccrine Systems' Sweatronics real-time platform is comprised of proprietary sensors, data processors, and management systems that can detect and manage sweat-sensor data, which represents a momentous shift from traditional methods of detecting physiological changes to painless and more convenient noninvasive methods," said Arjun Mehta, Industry Analyst.

Eccrine Systems is set to introduce its first product, a wearable armband, in early 2018. It is designed to monitor dehydration status during thermally intensive activities and provide real-time alerts to end users and safety personnel to help avoid the dangerous effects of serious heat stress. The Sweatronics platform continuously monitors sweat biomarkers and sends the data to a remote system through a transceiver. The unique sensors and arrays allow a device to effectively analyze sweat rate and other biomarkers in a single, continuous, or repetitive manner. Breakthroughs in upcoming development include applications with end users for whom conventional sweat-sensing technologies are difficult to deploy, such as bedridden or inactive people with negligible or non-existent sweat rates. In addition, the company's technology incorporates multiple sweat-sensing methodologies, making it more scalable than competing solutions. The technology also includes solutions in development that detect several types of molecular biomarkers, including toxins, analytes, and proteins that pertain to various health conditions, such as depression, diabetes, and even infection.

Eccrine Systems, a spin-off from the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, has received a contract of $3.96 million from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to monitor dehydration and cortisol levels. These measurements are used to determine stress, which is critical for Air Force pilots. The company is currently focused on developing both upstream and downstream business-to-business (B2B) partnerships, as well as expanding its portfolio of proprietary technologies. Eccrine Systems has or controls a number of published patents related to sweat-sensing devices, methods, and sub-methods, giving it the ability to leverage its Sweatronics platform and its patents to develop application-specific sweat-sensing solutions in collaboration with its partners. This will help the company more effectively match market needs. "Eccrine Systems' wearable Sweatronics solutions have the ability to impact numerous industries, such as healthcare, sports, military, and the industrial workforce. Frost & Sullivan's independent research shows that the Sweatronics platform successfully addresses key industry challenges hindering the adoption of sweat-sensing solutions and is capable of thriving in the market in the long term," said Arjun Mehta.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Eccrine Systems is a privately held company dedicated to improving human health, safety, and productivity through the innovation and development of advanced sweat sensing technologies. The Cincinnati-based company was founded in 2013 to commercialize technology and intellectual property that was exclusively licensed from the University of Cincinnati, and with the funding support of CincyTech and its network of local, regional and national investment sources. To learn more, please visit www.eccrine.com.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

