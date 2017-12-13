Upgraded Cape Town Pass Helps Save Time and Money as Visitors Flock to South Africa's 'Mother City'

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With international visitor arrivals to Cape Town up by more than 25 per cent[*] and further growth expected, the revamped Cape Town Pass sightseeing card is set to make it easier and more affordable for tourists to discover South Africa's famous 'Mother City'.

The Cape Town Pass (www.capetownpass.com) is designed to help visitors save time and money while enjoying the attractions and tours of the coastal city. Originally launched last year, the pass has been dramatically expanded and offers entry to a wide range of Cape Town's top attractions, landmarks and tours, as well as discounts and exclusive offers at a selection of restaurants.

Priced from US$79.00 per adult and US$55.00 per child (aged 5-15) for a two-day pass, the Cape Town Pass is an all-in-one ticket that comes complete with a free attractions guidebook and fast-track entry at one of South Africa's most popular attractions, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway. A Cape Town Pass free smartphone app also provides visitors with sightseeing tips and itinerary planning tools.

All attraction and tour entry costs are included in the one-off price of the pass, enabling visitors to make significant savings on gate prices. On a three-day Cape Town Pass, costing $110 per adult, visitors can save $61 on the normal gate price of 10 popular attractions and tours, including Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, a half-day city tour, a bike tour and a sunset cruise. Save even more money by adding on an optional Travelcard, offering unlimited travel on the MyCiti bus network for three days.

Featured Cape Town Pass attractions include:

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway - enjoy unbeatable views of and from iconic Table Mountain, accessing the mountaintop via the Aerial Cableway.Normally priced at $20 per adult, fast-track entry is included with the Cape Town Pass.

Cape Point Nature Reserve - visit the spectacular national park and dramatic coastline that Elizabethan explorer Sir Francis Drake named the 'Fairest Cape in all the World', and take a journey aboard the Cape Point Funicular to the summit itself, where uninterrupted panoramic views can be enjoyed. Entry to Cape Point Nature Reserve and the Cape Point Funicular are normally priced at $11 and $5 respectively, but are included with the Cape Town Pass.

Boulders Beach Penguin Colony - one of the most popular destinations in South Africa thanks to its unique residents - Africa's only penguins!Normally priced at $6 but included with the Cape Town Pass.

Springbok Experience - new to the Cape Town Pass, this world-class interactive museum allows visitors to try their hand at the skills necessary to be a part of one of rugby union's most successful international teams: South Africa's Springboks. Normally priced at $6.

Groot Constantia - experience South Africa's most historic vineyard and enjoy a delicious wine tasting and tour of the cellars.Normally priced at $8 but included with the Cape Town Pass.

Featured tours include:

Mile by Mile City Tour - new to the Cape Town Pass, this unforgettable half-day city bus tour takes in beaches, peaks, iconic landmarks, diverse cultures and a troubled history.Normally priced at $42.

Bikes 'n Wines - also new to the Cape Town Pass, and perfect for those who enjoy their sightseeing the active way! Explore the streets of Cape Town by bike and get an insider's insight into the city's iconic art, sights and landmarks- or take a challenging early morning ride along the scenic coastal route including the tough Suikerbossie Hill. Normally priced at $42.

Yacoob Yachts - Sunset Cruise - round off a great day of sightseeing with this breath-taking sunset catamaran cruise, complete with a glass of delicious local sparking wine.Normally priced at $21 but included with the Cape Town Pass.

Prices

Two-day Cape Town Pass - $79 per adult, $55 per child (aged 5-15).

per adult, per child (aged 5-15). Three-day Cape Town Pass - $110 per adult, $70 per child.

per adult, per child. Five-day Cape Town Pass - $135 per adult, $80 per child.

per adult, per child. Seven-day Cape Town Pass - $150 per adult, $105 per child.

Children aged under 5 gain free entry to Cape Town attractions.

The Cape Town Pass is available for purchase at www.capetownpass.com and can be shipped globally, collected on arrival in the city or downloaded as a mobile ticket for smartphones via the Cape Town Pass app.

[*] (Source: Cape Town international arrivals from July 2016 to June 2017 totalled 999,270 - an increase of 25.1 per cent year-on-year - according to Airports Company South Africa).