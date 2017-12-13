MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Kintavar") (TSX VENTURE: KTR), is pleased to announce the start of the maiden drilling program on the folded stratiform copper-silver project located 100 km north of Mont Laurier, Quebec and 50 km south of Parent and a railroad leading to Rouyn-Noranda.

Highlights of the drilling program

-- Maiden drilling program on the recently discovered folded stratiform Cu- Ag project -- Minimum of 1,000 meters in approximately 12 drill holes -- Focus on the Sherlock-Watson southern corridor -- East and west extensions of the showings identified during the summer will be tested as well as historical drilling by Noranda from 1971 -- Three (3) parallel IP anomalies which correspond on surface to the Sherlock and Watson 3 showings will be tested

"This maiden drilling program at the Mitchi property has been a high priority for Kintavar and our team has done an exceptional job completing the permitting and community engagements to initiate the planned drilling for this winter. We are very pleased to have the support of the local communities and the First Nations as we move to the next step of exploration on the Mitchi property. A folded stratiform Cu-Ag system in the Grenville is a new setting and geological environment that has never been explored in this region before. We are currently focusing the drilling on the southern corridor to better understand the mineralized system on a regional scale. This drilling program will allow us to better expand our exploration efforts 4 km to the east and to the west of the Sherlock and Watson showings as demonstrated by the airborne geophysics and to begin working on the northern Nasigon corridor." commented Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 21,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 210 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiforme copper type deposit (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold ore (IOCG) and skarn type deposits in the Western portion. Osisko Mining holds a 2% NSR on 39 claims and 1% NSR on 21 other claims of the Mitchi property.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Alain Cayer, P. Geo., MSc., Vice-President Exploration of Kintavar, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines who supervised and approved the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Forward looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including additional closings of the private placement referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Contacts:

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Kiril Mugerman

President and CEO

+1 450 641 5119 #5653

kmugerman@kintavar.com

www.kintavar.com



