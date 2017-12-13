MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- Editors Note: There are three photos associated with this press release.

Saputo Inc. ("Saputo" or "the Company") (TSX: SAP) is proud to announce that, on December 7, 2017, 300 of its employees from the Greater Montreal area took part in the first edition of the Company's new community engagement program: The Big Cook Up. On this signature day, Saputo transformed three of its cafeterias into community kitchens and prepared 7,000 meals for families in need.

Saputo wanted to rally employees around a unique initiative and provide an opportunity for them to take an active role in giving back. The idea of cooking for the community was a natural fit since producing quality foods unites its employees every day.

Dating back to the 80's, Saputo would organize memorable spaghetti dinner fundraisers benefitting community organizations. "We wanted to revive this tradition, but with a modern twist. We hope the families who will savour our delicious lasagnas will have as much fun eating together, as we did cooking together," said Ms. Sandy Vassiadis, Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility at Saputo.

Community engagement is important to Saputo. In this regard, we strive to invest 1% of our pre-tax profits each year in community programs and organizations that promote a healthy lifestyle for people of all ages. To learn more, visit www.saputo.com.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, one of the top three dairy processors in Argentina, and among the top four in Australia. In the US, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel(i), Dairyland, DairyStar, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn(i), Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

(i)Trademark used under licence.

