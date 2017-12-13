Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest inventory management study on the media services industry. The client, a leading video services provider, wanted to find out ways to efficiently keep track of their data and monitor the services rendered. The client wanted to deliver video-on-demand and offer personalized services to the customers at the best possible rates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005446/en/

Inventory Optimization for a Leading Video Services Provider Helps Manage and Streamline their Capital Investment (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the inventory management experts at Quantzig, "Video services providers are using inventory management solutions to keep track of their inventory levels and plan an effective purchasing plan to bridge the demand-supply gap among the customers."

In today's scenario, the digital landscape has shifted to a more advanced pay-per-view model with the incidence of numerous service providers in the video services space. The relentless growth in the technology is influencing the video service providers to offer better services through subscriptions, advertisements, and DTO services.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to optimize their workflow efficiencies while curtailing additional costs associated with it. The client was able to manage their inventory levels and adequately streamline their capital investment. Also, the client was able to deliver videos-on-demand for media content across the entertainment and social networking space.

This inventory management solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Manage large amounts of video data and further share these data across networks

Assist the client to shift toward a more consumer-centric approach

To read more, request a free proposal

This inventory management solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the consumers content watching preferences and offering video-on-demand services

Shifting their advertising spends based on the traffic updates

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete inventory management study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/video-services-inventory-management

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171213005446/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us