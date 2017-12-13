Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new customer intelligence study on the medical devices manufacturing industry. A renowned medical imaging devices manufacturer wanted to shift from the conventional product-focused business model to a more customer-centric enterprise. The client wanted to attain pertinent insights into the customer buying patterns and modify products and services based on customers' usage patterns.

According to the customer intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Healthcare providers in the medical imaging space are facing the need for customer intelligence solutions to make prompt delivery of timely healthcare services to the patients."

The medical devices space is one of the biggest industries in the healthcare sector. Technology and innovation determine this industry's growth prospects. With the rising concern for innovations in healthcare, it becomes necessary for the healthcare organizations to remain well-informed of the changes in the technological space.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to gather relevant insights into the customer's buying patterns. The client was able to outline the potential customers and identify the customers who are at the risk of defection. The client was also able to comprehend the product preference regarding the key attributes.

This customer intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify risks and opportunities with the customer base

Assess the health of customer relationship in the short and the long run

This customer intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the buying behavior of customers and generating better ROI

Creating an accurate and useful marketing program

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

