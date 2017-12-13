MyMeds&Me Partners With Proact, One of Europe's Leading Data and Cloud Services Providers

LONDON, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MyMeds&Me adopts Proact's leading data security SIEM service to ensure the security features of its pharmacovigilance solution Reportum/i> are set to the highest possible standards

MyMeds&Me, a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of adverse event and product quality complaint solutions, has partnered with Proact, one of Europe's leading cloud and data services providers. MyMeds&Me has subscribed to Proact's market-leading data security SIEM service to ensure the security and privacy features of its pharamacovigilance solution Reportum are set to the highest possible standards.

Proactoffers data security solutions, incident management and round-the-clock surveillance, 24/7x365 monitoring and alerts, provided by experienced security analysts, through itsSIEMService, which is compliant with key regulations.

Reportum provides an intelligent, intuitive, multi-platform solution that enables the standardised capture of adverse event and product quality data at source. Reportum is designed, built and supported by a team with deep expertise of the regulated Pharmaceutical environment. Reportum is delivered as SaaS, enabling quick and easy deployment coupled with a rapid delivery cycle of high value enhancements provided to all customers simultaneously.

'Ensuring our data is secure lies at the core of what we do. Proact is an industry leader in data security, so this partnership offers our users peace of mind that their information is safe and protected to the highest possible standards. We work with some of the biggest global names in the pharma industry and it was important that we used one of the best available data security services to ensure the integrity and privacy of our Reportum platform," says Andrew Rut, CEO at MyMeds&Me. 'We look forward to working with Proact and having a mutually beneficial and productive partnership.'

Reportum is being used by five of the top thirty global pharma companies, including Pfizer Inc.

Reportumserves the pharmacovigilance sector, which is projected to enjoy fast growth. In terms of revenue, the global pharmacovigilance market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 14.2% through 2020. The global pharmacovigilance market was valued at US$ 2,759.1m in 2014 and is expected to reach US$ 6,104.1m in 2020, according to custom market research firm Future Market Insights.



