Global Polymer Chameleons Market 2017-2021: Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is 3D Printing Polymer Chameleons

The global polymer chameleons market to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Polymer Chameleons Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is 3D printing polymer chameleons. 3D printing has been in the trend for a few years now. However, the industry is still researching on increasing the levels and quality of manufacturing of products that utilize this technology. Smart polymers or polymer chameleons are being effectively used by the 3D printing industry. A new functional and accessible 3D printing method using polymer chameleons recently originated in Australia. pH-responsive functional polymers can be used in the 3D printing process.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Advances and demand in healthcare technology. The healthcare industry is growing and flourishing at a global level. It is witnessing technological advances. There is demand for new products and services of the medical industry. Hence, major players are heavily investing in research and development. The demand is mainly arising due to the increase in aging population, the growth of chronic diseases, and increasing patient awareness and concerns.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Slow response time. Polymer chameleons are popular due to their stimuli-responsive nature, and hence, are given the term: "Chameleons." Despite its extraordinary properties, polymer chameleons have slow response time. The major revenue share in the global polymer chameleons market is generated by drug delivery systems. Due to the slow in vivo sol-gel transition, the process of initial drug release by the thermosensitive system is slow. Similarly, even light sensitive polymers have inconsistent and slow response time, in the case of drug delivery systems. Due to the leaching of noncovalently bound chromophores, the light-sensitive polymers display an inconsistent response time. Also, Hydrogel has slow response time towards stimulus, meaning, it takes more time to change when the external stimulus is triggered.

Key vendors

Autonomic Materials

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Polysciences

Toronto Research Chemicals

Other prominent vendors

Akina

Chameleon International

CSIRO

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

SMP Technologies

TOPAS Advanced Polymers

ULTROXA Polymers

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



