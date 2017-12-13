Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2017) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (the "Company" or "UGE"), granted an aggregate of 450,000 stock options ("Options") to its four independent directors in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, pursuant to their annual term which started at the Company's September Annual General Meeting. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD$0.36 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant, and with such options to vest as to a half on January 31, 2018 and a half on June 29, 2018.

