Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2017) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has concluded an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Strugglers Pond property located in the Whisker Valley land package. The property covers a number of high grade gold occurrences located adjacent to the Whisker Hill claims that Maritime has completed an extensive trenching program on this fall. (see News Release MAE 17-14, November 29,2017 and MAE 17-16 December 7, 2017)

Strugglers Pond Property

Gold and silver mineralization in quartz sulphide veins were first discovered on the Strugglers Pond Property in 1998 by Etruscan Resources. Trenching by Etruscan exposed the mineralized zones with channel samples returning 14 g/t over 4.0 meters. Recent grab samples from the mineralized zones by the current vendor reported gold grades up to 1.13 g/t with 16.9 g/t silver and elevated basemetals. The geochemical signature, style of mineralization and alteration is very similar to the Company's own Whisker Hill vein system reported by Maritime approximately 2 kilometers to the southwest.