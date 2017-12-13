

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE has slightly adjusted the guidance for the current fiscal year 2017. innogy expects an adjusted EBITDA of about 4.3 billion euros (as opposed to about 4.4 billion euros) and an adjusted EBIT of about 2.8 billion euros (as opposed to about 2.9 billion euros).



The adjusted net earnings for 2017 will continue to be above EUR 1.2 billion.



For the business year 2018, the company expects adjusted net income expected to be above 1.1 billion euros, and an adjusted EBIT of about 2.7 billion euros.



