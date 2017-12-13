VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - December 13, 2017) - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.U) announces today that Rob O'Neill, CEO, has recently purchased 164,000 of its units ("Units") in the open market and has requested to take 100% of his compensation for 2018 in the form of equity. Mr. O'Neill's decision to increase his ownership in AHIP is based on his belief the Units are currently substantially undervalued given the long-term direction and value of the company.

"American Hotel Income Properties remains very well positioned for continued growth, with strong brand alliances, an exclusive hotel management partner and a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities. Our cash flow remains strong, our distributions are well covered and our units currently provide a 9.0% yield -- one of the highest yields available to REIT investors today," said Mr. O'Neill.

This purchase, combined with the Unit purchases previously made by Mr. O'Neill and two other AHIP executives in August and September, means that senior management of AHIP has recently acquired almost 400,000 additional Units.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" information that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and it may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: Rob O'Neill's belief that the Units are currently substantially undervalued given the long-term direction and value of the company; AHIP being very well positioned for continued growth, with strong brand alliances, an exclusive hotel management partner and a robust pipeline of acquisition opportunities; and AHIP's long-term objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by AHIP, including, without limitation: a reasonably stable North American economy and stock market; the continued strength of the U.S. lodging industry; AHIP will be able to successfully integrate properties acquired into its portfolio; capital markets will provide AHIP with readily available access to equity and/or debt financing on terms acceptable to AHIP; the accuracy of third party reports with respect to lodging industry data; and the value of the U.S. dollar. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on what AHIP's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, AHIP cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: general economic conditions; future growth potential; Unit prices; liquidity; tax risk; tax laws currently in effect remaining unchanged; ability to access capital markets; competition for real property investments; environmental matters; the value of the U.S. dollar; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in AHIP's MD&A dated November 7, 2017 and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2016, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to AHIP. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and AHIP assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN) (TSX: HOT.U) (TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 115 hotels, and is actively engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver reliable and consistent U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

