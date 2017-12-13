As VP Client Advocacy, Hanna is passionate about helping enterprises navigate their digital journeys new YouTube series draws upon his unrivaled experience using RPA and Intelligent Automation

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA), is thrilled to announce that A.J. Hanna is joining the team as Vice President, Client Advocacy. In this role, Hanna's mission is to help those firms interested in embarking on their digital operations journeys - harnessing battle-tested practices for adopting and managing RPA and IA in the enterprise.

Hanna joins Symphony from Ascension Health, one of the earliest RPA pioneers in the U.S. As an early adopter of RPA and IA technologies, Hanna is acutely aware of the customer journey to digital operations and the challenges and opportunities that present themselves along the way. In his role at Symphony, Hanna will draw on his experience to help firms anticipate and navigate the organizational dynamics, stakeholder management, communications needs and the myriad other components inherent to meaningful digital transformation. Hanna has demonstrated his commitment to the automation journey through participation in the IEEE Working Group on Standards in Intelligent Automation and the HfS FORA Council. Hanna also has nearly 30 years of health care experience with past roles in operations, insurance claims processing and provider outreach programs working with Ascension Health, Anthem Insurance and others.

"I can't think of anyone better for the role of VP of Client Advocacy than A.J.," said Ian Barkin, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Symphony Ventures. "Having spearheaded the adoption of RPA in the U.S., no one is more associated with being a true advisor, guide and shepherd to his peers. He is a legend in our field. But more importantly, he's been in the shoes of our clients. He understands the challenges they face, the questions they ask and the benefits they seek. He's the perfect person to advise enterprise teams as they seek to harness the full potential of RPA and IA solutions. We're psyched to have him join the Symphony family."

"I'm excited to be joining the Symphony family," said Hanna. "Having been on the adoption side, I've seen the benefits these technologies can deliver. I'm also aware of the challenges faced on the journey. That's why this role is so timely and important. If an enterprise is looking to fully leverage the newest class of automation technologies, I've been there. If the C-suite is struggling to define how to capitalize on a digital workforce, I've done that. If a firm is confused by the overwhelming glut of tools and promises, I've deciphered them. I'm here to help!"

Hanna will be charged with counseling clients in industries spanning health care, banking, logistics and more to ensure they are poised to go digital in 2018. As a way to serve a global audience, Hanna is hosting a YouTube channel titled, Ask AJ that addresses frequently asked questions around every phase of clients' automation journeys. Clients can submit questions via askAJ@symphonyhq.com. Ask AJ is accessible through Symphony's website, as well as through Twitter and Facebook at @AskAJHanna we invite you to tune in and go digital.

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony has clients in more than 23 countries in every major industry and works with leading software providers including Blue Prism, Celaton, Decisions.com, eNate, Kryon Systems, NICE Systems and UiPath. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India.Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. Symphony is the only firm in the world accredited as a training partner of both Blue Prism and UiPath. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

