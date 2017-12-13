

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Party's Doug Jones has pulled off a stunning political upset by narrowly defeating Republican Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Special election.



With all votes counted, the Alabama Secretary of State said Jones received 49.92 per cent of the vote, and Moore got 48.38 per cent.



County-wise vote share shows a shift towards the Democratic party from the 2016 presidential election.



Although Jones has a lead of more than 21,000 votes, Moore has refused to concede, and called for a recount.



Jones' victory was a milestone for Democrats in Alabama, a deeply conservative state, where no Democrat has won a Senate seat in the last 25 years.



Jones' unexpected victory in the Republican stronghold deals a huge political setback to both the party and President Donald Trump. The result narrows the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49.



Even as most of the GOP heavyweights distanced themselves from the Republican candidate, who is accused of preying on teenagers, Trump endorsed Moore despite sexual misconduct allegations raised against him during the campaign.



In an early morning tweet on the polling day, Trump derided Jones as 'Pro-Abortion; weak on Crime, Military and Illegal Immigration; Bad for Gun Owners and Veterans; and against the Wall'.



But hours later, he congratulated Jones for 'a hard fought victory'. The write-in votes played a very big factor, according to the President.



Jones, 63, thanked all Alabamans 'for fulfilling a lifelong dream to serve in the U.S Senate'.



His message to Washington: 'Take this election from the great state of Alabama. Take this opportunity and find common ground, go ahead and fund that CHIP program!'



'At the end of the day this entire race has been about dignity and respect,' the former attorney told ebullient supporters in a Birmingham hotel ballroom at the victory night. 'This campaign was about the rule of law, common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state gets a fair share.'



Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that 'if Democrats can win in Alabama, we can -- and must -- compete everywhere'.



'Congratulations to the people of Alabama for doing what few thought they would do. This is a victory not just for Jones and Democrats. It is a victory for justice and decency,' said Bernie Sanders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX