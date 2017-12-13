

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. consumer price index for November will be published at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.4 percent, compared to 0.1 percent in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the franc and the euro.



The greenback was worth 1.1733 against the euro, 113.34 against the yen, 0.9925 against the franc and 1.3344 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



