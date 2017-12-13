BELLWAY PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, December 13
BELLWAY p.l.c. (the 'Company')
Results of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')
13 December 2017
The Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website,www.bellwaycorporate.com
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 (inclusive) are special resolutions.
|Resolution
|In favour *
|Against
|Withheld
Total proxy votes cast
|Proxy cards received
Votes
%
Votes
%
Shares
|87,098,579
|430
|87,032,079
|99.924
|66,500
|0.076
|48,617
|86,569,195
|430
|84,362,645
|97.451
|2,206,550
|2.549
|578,001
|85,776,794
|430
|84,225,240
|98.191
|1,551,554
|1.809
|1,370,402
|87,147,196
|430
|87,144,246
|99.997
|2,950
|0.003
|0
|86,402,187
|430
|78,852,924
|91.263
|7,549,263
|8.737
|745,009
|87,145,382
|430
|81,573,041
|93.606
|5,572,341
|6.394
|1,814
|87,145,061
|430
|81,278,686
|93.268
|5,866,375
|6.732
|2,135
|87,145,061
|430
|85,682,209
|98.321
|1,462,852
|1.679
|2,135
|87,145,382
|430
|86,649,454
|99.431
|495,928
|0.569
|1,814
|87,145,382
|430
|86,685,730
|99.473
|459,652
|0.527
|1,814
|87,145,382
|430
|81,329,934
|93.327
|5,815,448
|6.673
|1,814
|87,145,382
|430
|87,046,736
|99.887
|98,646
|0.113
|1,814
|87,146,941
|430
|84,211,868
|96.632
|2,935,073
|3.368
|255
|87,147,093
|430
|87,014,075
|99.847
|133,018
|0.153
|103
|87,142,521
|430
|85,627,011
|98.261
|1,515,510
|1.739
|4,675
|87,141,225
|430
|86,844,580
|99.660
|296,645
|0.340
|5,971
|87,140,102
|430
|84,729,920
|97.234
|2,410,182
|2.766
|7,094
|87,069,797
|430
|85,990,727
|98.761
|1,079,070
|1.239
|77,399
|87,144,873
|430
|83,412,628
|95.717
|3,732,245
|4.283
|2,323
The percentage of votes cast exclude Withheld votes. Votes in favour include votes at Chairman's discretion.
The total number of votes cast: 87,147,196.
Number of shares in issue and therefore the total number of voting rights: 122,799,008.
Number of shareholders at meeting date: 2,664.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) passed by the Company at its AGM have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717