Mittwoch, 13.12.2017

13.12.2017 | 14:51
PR Newswire

BELLWAY PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, December 13

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

13 December 2017

The Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website,www.bellwaycorporate.com

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 (inclusive) are special resolutions.

ResolutionIn favour *AgainstWithheld

Total proxy votes cast		Proxy cards received

Votes

%

Votes

%

Shares
  1. To adopt the Report and Accounts.
87,098,57943087,032,07999.92466,5000.07648,617
  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
86,569,19543084,362,64597.4512,206,5502.549578,001
  1. To approve the Report of the Board on Directors' Remuneration.
85,776,79443084,225,24098.1911,551,5541.8091,370,402
  1. To declare a final dividend.
87,147,19643087,144,24699.9972,9500.0030
  1. To re-elect Mr J K Watson as a director of the Company.
86,402,18743078,852,92491.2637,549,2638.737745,009
  1. To re-elect Mr E F Ayres as a director of the Company.
87,145,38243081,573,04193.6065,572,3416.3941,814
  1. To re-elect Mr K D Adey as a director of the Company.
87,145,06143081,278,68693.2685,866,3756.7322,135
  1. To re-elect Mr J A Cuthbert as a director of the Company.
87,145,06143085,682,20998.3211,462,8521.6792,135
  1. To re-elect Mr P N Hampden Smith as a director of the Company.
87,145,38243086,649,45499.431495,9280.5691,814
  1. To re-elect Mrs D N Jagger as a director of the Company.
87,145,38243086,685,73099.473459,6520.5271,814
  1. To elect Mr J M Honeyman as a director of the Company.
87,145,38243081,329,93493.3275,815,4486.6731,814
  1. To elect Ms J Caseberry as a director of the Company.
87,145,38243087,046,73699.88798,6460.1131,814
  1. To appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company.
87,146,94143084,211,86896.6322,935,0733.368255
  1. To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration.
87,147,09343087,014,07599.847133,0180.153103
  1. To authorise the directors to allot shares.
87,142,52143085,627,01198.2611,515,5101.7394,675
  1. To exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities.
87,141,22543086,844,58099.660296,6450.3405,971
  1. Subject to the approval of Resolution 16 to further exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities.
87,140,10243084,729,92097.2342,410,1822.7667,094
  1. To authorise market purchases of the Company's own ordinary shares.
87,069,79743085,990,72798.7611,079,0701.23977,399
  1. To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) at 14 days' notice.
87,144,87343083,412,62895.7173,732,2454.2832,323

The percentage of votes cast exclude Withheld votes. Votes in favour include votes at Chairman's discretion.

The total number of votes cast: 87,147,196.

Number of shares in issue and therefore the total number of voting rights: 122,799,008.

Number of shareholders at meeting date: 2,664.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) passed by the Company at its AGM have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717


