BELLWAY PLC - Result of AGM

BELLWAY p.l.c. (the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting ('AGM')

13 December 2017

The Company is pleased to announce that at the AGM held earlier today, shareholders passed each of the ordinary and special resolutions by the requisite majorities on a poll. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of AGM, which is available on the Company's website,www.bellwaycorporate.com

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is set out in the table below. Resolutions 1 to 15 (inclusive) are ordinary resolutions and resolutions 16 to 19 (inclusive) are special resolutions.

Resolution In favour * Against Withheld

Total proxy votes cast Proxy cards received



Votes



%



Votes



%



Shares To adopt the Report and Accounts. 87,098,579 430 87,032,079 99.924 66,500 0.076 48,617 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy. 86,569,195 430 84,362,645 97.451 2,206,550 2.549 578,001 To approve the Report of the Board on Directors' Remuneration. 85,776,794 430 84,225,240 98.191 1,551,554 1.809 1,370,402 To declare a final dividend. 87,147,196 430 87,144,246 99.997 2,950 0.003 0 To re-elect Mr J K Watson as a director of the Company. 86,402,187 430 78,852,924 91.263 7,549,263 8.737 745,009 To re-elect Mr E F Ayres as a director of the Company. 87,145,382 430 81,573,041 93.606 5,572,341 6.394 1,814 To re-elect Mr K D Adey as a director of the Company. 87,145,061 430 81,278,686 93.268 5,866,375 6.732 2,135 To re-elect Mr J A Cuthbert as a director of the Company. 87,145,061 430 85,682,209 98.321 1,462,852 1.679 2,135 To re-elect Mr P N Hampden Smith as a director of the Company. 87,145,382 430 86,649,454 99.431 495,928 0.569 1,814 To re-elect Mrs D N Jagger as a director of the Company. 87,145,382 430 86,685,730 99.473 459,652 0.527 1,814 To elect Mr J M Honeyman as a director of the Company. 87,145,382 430 81,329,934 93.327 5,815,448 6.673 1,814 To elect Ms J Caseberry as a director of the Company. 87,145,382 430 87,046,736 99.887 98,646 0.113 1,814 To appoint KPMG LLP as the auditor of the Company. 87,146,941 430 84,211,868 96.632 2,935,073 3.368 255 To authorise the Audit Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration. 87,147,093 430 87,014,075 99.847 133,018 0.153 103 To authorise the directors to allot shares. 87,142,521 430 85,627,011 98.261 1,515,510 1.739 4,675 To exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities. 87,141,225 430 86,844,580 99.660 296,645 0.340 5,971 Subject to the approval of Resolution 16 to further exclude the application of pre-emption rights to the allotment of equity securities. 87,140,102 430 84,729,920 97.234 2,410,182 2.766 7,094 To authorise market purchases of the Company's own ordinary shares. 87,069,797 430 85,990,727 98.761 1,079,070 1.239 77,399 To allow the Company to hold general meetings (other than AGMs) at 14 days' notice. 87,144,873 430 83,412,628 95.717 3,732,245 4.283 2,323

The percentage of votes cast exclude Withheld votes. Votes in favour include votes at Chairman's discretion.

The total number of votes cast: 87,147,196.

Number of shares in issue and therefore the total number of voting rights: 122,799,008.

Number of shareholders at meeting date: 2,664.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those resolutions comprising ordinary business) passed by the Company at its AGM have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717