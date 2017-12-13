Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2017) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Biczok, P.Geo., as Vice-President, Exploration effective December 13, 2017, subject to the approval of the TSXV. Mr. Biczok is an exploration geologist with 38 years of experience in a wide range of ore deposit types including many that are relevant to Romios' various mineral properties such as copper-gold skarns, massive sulphides, shear-hosted gold, iron formation-hosted gold and various exhalative type deposits (Pb-Zn, barite). Mr. Biczok began work with Romios in August 2016 as a consultant in charge of the Lundmark-Akow Lake drill program in northwestern Ontario and his interpretation of the geology in those drill holes led to a new genetic model for the copper-gold mineralization and the subsequent 2017 discovery of the first base metal massive sulphide deposit in the area.

Before starting work with Romios, he worked at Goldcorp's Musselwhite gold mine (18 km south of the Lundmark-Akow Lake property) for 12 years, most recently as senior exploration geologist and senior research geologist. Prior to this, he headed up Phelps Dodge Exploration's copper, gold and lead-zinc exploration efforts in India from 1999-2002 and worked for a number of mining companies in western Canada including Mattagami Lake Exploration, Noranda Exploration, and Manitoba Mineral Resources managing exploration programs for base metals, gold and nickel. This work included a number of projects with similarities to Romios' extensive holdings and numerous prospects in the Golden Triangle area of British Columbia, including a copper-gold skarn in Yukon and granite-hosted base metal mineralization in northern BC. Among his achievements with these companies was the discovery of a new ore zone at Musselwhite, initiation of the work that led to the discovery of the past-producing Brewery Creek gold deposit in Yukon and leading the team that discovered the Monument Bay gold deposit in northern Manitoba. Mr. Biczok is a graduate of Lakehead University in Thunder Bay (Honours B.Sc. in Geology) and a registered Professional Geoscientist in Ontario. He is also a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Mr. Biczok has been granted 500,000 share purchase options exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years.

Mr. Biczok succeeds Thomas Skimming, who has been a Director of Romios as well as the Vice-President, Exploration for over twenty years, successfully building up the highly prospective land claims in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Skimming for his years of service as the Vice-President, Exploration and is very grateful that Mr. Skimming has agreed to continue as a Director of the Company.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern BC. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake and Hislop properties in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

