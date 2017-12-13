CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, has filed a patent infringement suit against Cobham in the District Court of Berlin related to digital distributed antenna system (DAS) technology.

This action follows a Court-ordered inspection of Cobham's Intelligent Digital DAS (idDAS) installed along Berlin's famous Fan Mile. Based on the information discovered during the inspection proceeding, a Court-appointed independent expert concluded that Cobham's idDAS system does in fact infringe the German national parts of two CommScope patents, EP1269776B1 and EP2094058B1.

"CommScope is pleased with the determination of the independent expert," said Matt Melester, senior vice president and segment leader, Distributed Coverage and Capacity Solutions, CommScope. "CommScope invests heavily in innovations to satisfy market demands for cellular communications, and we will continue to protect our investments by enforcing intellectual property rights."

In 2016, CommScope filed suit against Dali Wireless for patent infringement related to digital RF transport intellectual property. Earlier this year, CommScope signed an agreement with Kathrein AG to license CommScope's complete DAS patent portfolio.

